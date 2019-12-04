Dylon Spray Starch & Easy Iron 300Ml

- Helps fabrics such as shirts and table linens look pristine, whilst taking the hard work of ironing away. Simply spray onto fabric & iron. Its silicone content helps your iron glide over tough creases for a smooth, wrinkle free finish in minimal time.
- With natural starch it restores a crisp, fresh look & improves resistance to dirt & wear for a perfect finish that lasts.
- Fresh cotton fragrance
- 35% fewer creases
- With silicone for easy ironing
- Restores the crisp, fresh look of fabric
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Preservation Agents, Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone, Propellant Propane/Butane
Storage
Store in dry conditions. Keep away from water and moisture to prevent corrosion of the can.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Adjust iron heat to suit fabric.
- Turn arrow on spray button towards mark on can rim.
- Shake can before each spray.
- Hold can at 45° angle & spray 20cm from dry/damp fabric.
- Allow to soak in briefly before ironing.
- Helpful Hints
- Effective on all washable (Not dry-clean only) fabrics including shirts, trousers, denim, curtains, bed & table linen.
- Test on dark fabrics in discreet area before use.
- If spray is blocked, rinse nozzle under warm running water.
- Dylon® Spray Starch with Easy Iron can make hard surfaces slippery - if so please take care.
Warnings
- Flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children.
- Contains Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Name and address
- Henkel Limited,
- Wood Lane End,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Consumer Advice
- If you need any advice, our friendly care experts will be happy to help.
- UK: Tel. 0845 4900176
- IRE: Tel. 01 4046514
- E: consumer.response@henkel.com
- Henkel Limited,
- Wood Lane End,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ,
- United Kingdom.
- Henkel Ireland Distribution Limited,
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
WARNING Flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Contains Methylchloroisothiazolinone and Methylisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020