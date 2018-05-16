Maximuscle Max Whey Protein Powder Strawberry 480G

Product Description
- Strawberry flavoured high protein food supplement, containing vitamin B6 with sweetener.
- Scientifically proven whey protein powder, combining whey protein concentrate and isolate, to support muscle growth and development.
- Max Whey is a high-quality protein powder, made with natural flavours and colours. For a cleaner taste and consistency Max Whey has been created without unnecessary thickeners. The entire Maximuscle range is screened for banned substances and accredited on the Informed-Sport programme.
- Whey Protein
- Max Whey contains a high-quality premium protein blend of whey protein concentrate and isolate to support your muscle development. This ultra-filtered protein blend provides a leading BCAA content whilst being low in fat and sugar.
- Vitamin B6
- Max Whey is fortified with vitamin B6 to support normal protein and energy-yielding metabolism. Perfect support for a diet of increased protein.
- Pack size: 480G
Information
Ingredients
Whey Protein Concentrate (83%) (Milk), Whey Protein Isolate (10%) (Milk), Strawberry Freeze Dried Powder (5%), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Maltodextrin, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamin B6, Acidity Regulator Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Soya
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep tightly sealed in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once mixed consume straight away.
Warnings
- Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Do not exceed the recommended daily intake. Keep out of reach from children.
Net Contents
480g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 30 g
|Energy
|1561 kJ
|468 kJ
|373 kcal
|112 kcal
|Fat
|4.5 g
|1.4 g
|of which saturates
|3.1 g
|0.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9 g
|2.1 g
|of which sugars
|6.1 g
|1.8 g
|Protein
|74.6 g
|22.4 g
|Salt
|0.51 g
|0.17 g
|Vitamin B6 (%RI*)
|4.7 mg (336)
|1.4 mg (100)
|BCAA
|23.4 g
|Leucine
|10.5 g
|Isoleucine
|6.6 g
|Valine
|6.3 g
|Glutamic Acid
|16.6 g
|*%RI = Reference Intake
Safety information
