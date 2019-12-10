Tesco 2 Pack Breaded Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G

nah....
Reformed chicken instead of genuine meat, extremely salty, sauce smells weird and leaks in the oven, definitely a no-go especially when other brands do it much better.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ / 271kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (53%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Yeast, Dextrose, Black Pepper.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 32-34 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 20-22 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Made using chicken from the EU
Pack contains 2 servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
-
260g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kiev (122g**)
|Energy
|1130kJ / 271kcal
|1378kJ / 331kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|22.0g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|8.3g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|17.9g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.0g
|Protein
|11.8g
|14.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 244g.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
