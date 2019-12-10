By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Pack Breaded Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G

Tesco 2 Pack Breaded Garlic Chicken Kievs 260G
£ 2.00
£7.70/kg
One kiev
  • Energy1378kJ 331kcal
    17%
  • Fat22.0g
    31%
  • Saturates8.3g
    42%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken with a garlic butter filling in a crispy golden breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Chopped and shaped chicken with a garlic butter filling in a crispy golden breadcrumb coating. For a midweek classic, rustle up our juicy and tender chicken kievs. Coated in crispy breadcrumbs, stuffed with garlic and parsley butter and oven cooked in just 22 minutes, these tasty chicken kievs make a quick and easy family favourite. For a low fuss midweek meal serve with mashed potato to mop up the sauce, or serve with salad and jacket potatoes for a lighter meal. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides.
  • JUICY & TENDER Coated in crispy breadcrumbs, filled with garlic and parsley butter
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Juicy & tender
  • Coated in crispy breadcrumbs, filled with garlic and parsley butter
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (53%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Yeast, Dextrose, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Caution
This product contains raw meat.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 32-34 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 20-22 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Made using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  Caution: This product contains raw meat. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne kiev (122g**)
Energy1130kJ / 271kcal1378kJ / 331kcal
Fat18.0g22.0g
Saturates6.8g8.3g
Carbohydrate14.7g17.9g
Sugars1.3g1.5g
Fibre1.6g2.0g
Protein11.8g14.4g
Salt0.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 260g typically weighs 244g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

nah....

1 stars

Reformed chicken instead of genuine meat, extremely salty, sauce smells weird and leaks in the oven, definitely a no-go especially when other brands do it much better.

