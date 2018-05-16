By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Deli Ox Tongue 4 Slices

image 1 of Tesco Deli Ox Tongue 4 Slices

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

£ 3.21
£19.00/kg

One Slice
  • Energy245kJ 59kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 789kJ / 190kcal

Product Description

  • Cured and cooked ox tongue slices.
  • Traditionally made and cured for an intense flavour.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Ox Tongue, Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Diphosphates), Beef Gelatine, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Prepared from 110g of raw beef tongue per 100g of finished product.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using beef from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Slice (31g)
Energy789kJ / 190kcal245kJ / 59kcal
Fat13.2g4.1g
Saturates5.8g1.8g
Carbohydrate1.2g0.4g
Sugars1.2g0.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.5g5.1g
Salt2.5g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

