Costa Mocha Italia Signature Blend Espresso 112G

Costa Mocha Italia Signature Blend Espresso 112G
£ 4.00
£3.58/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Mocha Italia Signature Blend Espresso
  • For machine compatibility and information on coffee pod recyclability see www.costa.co.uk
  • 16 capsules containing roasted and ground coffee**
  • **Rainforest Alliance Certified™
  • At Costa Coffee, we know great coffee. The proof? We've been serving our legendary signature blend since '71. It took 112 different blends to get it just right, but boy was it worth it: the perfect balance of delicate arabica and strong robusta beans, slow-roasted for smooth and nutty flavour and rich aroma.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Short & intense espresso
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 112g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best quality, consume within 2 weeks of opening the bag.

Preparation and Usage

  • Coffee the Costa Way
  • 1. Place a cup under the machine
  • 2. 40ml - Insert espresso capsule
  • 3. Use '1 stripe' for best flavour
  • Perfectly balanced
  • Golden crema

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Costa Ltd.

Distributor address

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

Net Contents

16 x 7g ℮

