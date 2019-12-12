Tesco Lemon Butterfly Cake
New
- Energy1027kJ 244kcal12%
- Fat7.4g11%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars23.5g26%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1667kJ / 396kcal
Product Description
- Madeira sponge cake with a buttercream and lemon curd filling, covered with cream colour soft icing and finished with edible decorations.
- MADE WITH BUTTERCREAM layered sponge with buttercream and lemon curd
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Buttercream (7%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Tapioca Starch, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Lemon Curd (7%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Butter (Milk), Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Lemon Concentrate, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Carotenes)], Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Dried Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Tragacanth), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Potato Starch, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Plain Caramel, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Carotenes), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Dried Egg White, Olive Oil, Spirulina Extract.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
- Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on it's board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
Pack contains 16 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|62g of cake
|Energy
|1667kJ / 396kcal
|1027kJ / 244kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|68.9g
|42.5g
|Sugars
|38.2g
|23.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|2.8g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
