Wicked Kitchen Wicked 12 Spiced Amazeballs 336G

They might start out as balls but they stick to th 2 stars A Tesco Customer17th December 2019 They might start out as balls but they stick to the plastic packaging so by the time you've hacked them out they're just misshapen bits with a lot of the product left stuck to the plastic. And tastewise not as good as quorn's swedish meatballs. Report

the good, the bad, and the ugly... 3 stars A Tesco Customer14th December 2019 the good ... a decent job of trying to resemble beef - ok the texture is a bit odd, but all in all i liked it. I shallow fried them in olive oil which probably helped with flavour. I think they would be great in a tomato sauce with pasta the bad ... definitely a bit of a weird funky aftertaste going on, maybe the fennel, not sure, needs to some fine tuning! the ugly ... palm oil :( Report

Vile 1 stars A Tesco Customer2nd December 2019 I’ve never left a review for food on here but had to for these! The texture is absolutely disgusting, like a cross between polystyrene and what I imagine raw mince would taste like. Neither me as a veggie or my partner who’s a meat eater could eat them, they went in the bin. Waste of money. Report

Contradicting vegetarianism & vegan due 2 palm oil 2 stars A Tesco Customer17th November 2019 It’s kind of a contradiction for vegetarians as one of main ingredients is palm oil! Very odd considering... Anyway, quite tasty but weird texture. Won’t buy again tbh and wish I’d looked at ingredients before buying which I wouldn’t have done Report

I'm a meat eater and love them... 5 stars A Tesco Customer4th November 2019 Loved them - I am a fully blown meat eater and my vegetarian partner had me try those. very tasty. just fry them in plenty of olive oil and give them enough time (says 14 minutes on the pack for a reason). Shame they're currently unavailable .. Report

These are certainly not amazeballs! I cooked them 1 stars A Tesco Customer29th October 2019 These are certainly not amazeballs! I cooked them with a tomato sauce and the taste was just awful. Sour and too much fennel. Such an odd taste. Texture is terrible too. Disappointing as they looked really good. Do not buy! Report

Unsuitable for human consumption 1 stars A Tesco Customer20th October 2019 I don't normally leave reviews but felt compelled to after tasting these tonight. These are absolutely inedible, like incredibly disgusting. The texture is very soft and when cooking they tended to either break apart or stick together. However, I could have overlooked that if they were suitable for human consumption. It's hard to describe the taste but it was very chemically, like drain cleaner, and almost plasticy and very very processed. Don't waste your money or time on these disgusting abominations! Report

Surprisingly good 4 stars A Tesco Customer16th October 2019 I never do product reviews, but felt compelled after seeing only negative comments about this product. Not my experience at all. All I can say to the negative reviews is that if you make a tasty enough sauce then these are pretty close to the real thing. Especially when slow cooked. I've not long been vegetarian and for the first time substituted beef meatballs for these in one of my favourite recipes - moroccan meatballs - a sauce full of flavour fresh chilli and spices. I can't believe how close the texture of the meatballs is to my original recipe after a day in the slow cooker. So much so, if you hadn't told me, I wouldn't have known the difference. I was pleasantly surprised how much flavour they had taken on whilst cooking. The only thing I didn't like was that pre-cooking they are quite wet, and as a result are quite sticky and difficult to get out of the packaging. I would buy again. Report

Don’t buy this 1 stars A Tesco Customer11th October 2019 I am genuinely not a fussy eater and I really like some of the other products in this range. These however were disgusting. They oddly tasted like pet shops smell. I’d give these a miss and go for something else (anything else!) Report