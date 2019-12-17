By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Wicked 12 Spiced Amazeballs 336G

2(10)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Wicked 12 Spiced Amazeballs 336G
£ 3.00
£0.89/100g
3 amazeballs
  • Energy653kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.9g
    10%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 859kJ / 205kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free vegetable suet, pea protein, spices and seasoning, formed into balls.
  • Plant powered pea protein amazeballs, loaded with a blend of punchy herbs and Italian style seasoning.
  • Plant powered pea protein amazeballs, loaded with a blend of punchy herbs and Italian style seasoning.
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for veg unleashed!
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 336g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pea Protein (8%), Palm Oil, Textured Pea Protein (7%), Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Maize Flour, Dextrose, Paprika, Salt, Beetroot Powder, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Caramelised Sugar Powder, Red Pepper, Fennel, Dried Herbs (Coriander, Oregano, Basil), Dried Chilli, Fennel Seed, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Potato Dextrin, Maize Dextrin, Dried Onion.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a Vegan recipe, not suitable for Milk or Egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the factory

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Gently push up each cavity in tray to remove balls. For best results pan fry.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 12 mins.
Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer balls onto a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 14 mins. Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Cook the balls on a medium heat for 14 minutes, turning frequently.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco are happy to refund or replace any Wicked Kitchen product that doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff or Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

336g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy859kJ / 205kcal653kJ / 156kcal
Fat9.1g6.9g
Saturates4.4g3.4g
Carbohydrate15.0g11.4g
Sugars2.6g2.0g
Fibre3.3g2.5g
Protein14.2g10.8g
Salt1.7g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When pan fried according to instructions 336g typically weighs 304g.--
When pan fried according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

They might start out as balls but they stick to th

2 stars

They might start out as balls but they stick to the plastic packaging so by the time you've hacked them out they're just misshapen bits with a lot of the product left stuck to the plastic. And tastewise not as good as quorn's swedish meatballs.

the good, the bad, and the ugly...

3 stars

the good ... a decent job of trying to resemble beef - ok the texture is a bit odd, but all in all i liked it. I shallow fried them in olive oil which probably helped with flavour. I think they would be great in a tomato sauce with pasta the bad ... definitely a bit of a weird funky aftertaste going on, maybe the fennel, not sure, needs to some fine tuning! the ugly ... palm oil :(

Vile

1 stars

I’ve never left a review for food on here but had to for these! The texture is absolutely disgusting, like a cross between polystyrene and what I imagine raw mince would taste like. Neither me as a veggie or my partner who’s a meat eater could eat them, they went in the bin. Waste of money.

Contradicting vegetarianism & vegan due 2 palm oil

2 stars

It’s kind of a contradiction for vegetarians as one of main ingredients is palm oil! Very odd considering... Anyway, quite tasty but weird texture. Won’t buy again tbh and wish I’d looked at ingredients before buying which I wouldn’t have done

I'm a meat eater and love them...

5 stars

Loved them - I am a fully blown meat eater and my vegetarian partner had me try those. very tasty. just fry them in plenty of olive oil and give them enough time (says 14 minutes on the pack for a reason). Shame they're currently unavailable ..

These are certainly not amazeballs! I cooked them

1 stars

These are certainly not amazeballs! I cooked them with a tomato sauce and the taste was just awful. Sour and too much fennel. Such an odd taste. Texture is terrible too. Disappointing as they looked really good. Do not buy!

Unsuitable for human consumption

1 stars

I don't normally leave reviews but felt compelled to after tasting these tonight. These are absolutely inedible, like incredibly disgusting. The texture is very soft and when cooking they tended to either break apart or stick together. However, I could have overlooked that if they were suitable for human consumption. It's hard to describe the taste but it was very chemically, like drain cleaner, and almost plasticy and very very processed. Don't waste your money or time on these disgusting abominations!

Surprisingly good

4 stars

I never do product reviews, but felt compelled after seeing only negative comments about this product. Not my experience at all. All I can say to the negative reviews is that if you make a tasty enough sauce then these are pretty close to the real thing. Especially when slow cooked. I've not long been vegetarian and for the first time substituted beef meatballs for these in one of my favourite recipes - moroccan meatballs - a sauce full of flavour fresh chilli and spices. I can't believe how close the texture of the meatballs is to my original recipe after a day in the slow cooker. So much so, if you hadn't told me, I wouldn't have known the difference. I was pleasantly surprised how much flavour they had taken on whilst cooking. The only thing I didn't like was that pre-cooking they are quite wet, and as a result are quite sticky and difficult to get out of the packaging. I would buy again.

Don’t buy this

1 stars

I am genuinely not a fussy eater and I really like some of the other products in this range. These however were disgusting. They oddly tasted like pet shops smell. I’d give these a miss and go for something else (anything else!)

Leave these on tbe shelf

1 stars

The texture was stodgy and the taste was absolutely revolting what a massive waste of money

Usually bought next

Wicked Kitchen 2 Jalapeno Griller Patties 226G

£ 3.00
£1.33/100g

Tesco Plant Chef 12 Meat Free Balls 336G

£ 2.00
£5.96/kg

Like Meat Pea Based Smoked Sausage 180G

£ 3.30
£18.34/kg

The Beyond Sausage 2 Pack 200G

£ 5.00
£25.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here