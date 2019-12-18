Tesco Finest Hldiki & Kalamata Olives 160G

- Energy358kJ 87kcal4%
- Fat8.9g13%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 895kJ / 217kcal
Product Description
- Stone-in Kalamata and Halkidiki olives in a blend of rapeseed and extra virgin olive oil.
- Halkidiki & Kalamata Olives Hand harvested in the Halkidiki and Pelopponnese regions of Greece, and lightly dressed in extra virgin olive oil (1%). These varieties are grown and hand harvested for Tesco Finest in the Halkidiki and Pelopponnese regions of Greece.
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Kalamata Olives, Halkidiki Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1%).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
160g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (40g)
|Energy
|895kJ / 217kcal
|358kJ / 87kcal
|Fat
|22.4g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|1.1g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.6g
|Salt
|3.9g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
