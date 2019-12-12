By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spanish Selection 120G

Tesco Spanish Selection 120G
£ 2.50
£20.84/kg
1/3 of a pack of Chorizo (3 slices 15g)
  • Energy593kJ 143kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1482kJ / 357kcal

Product Description

  • Selection platter of 6 slices of Serrano ham, 9 slices of Salchichon and 6 slices of Chorizo.
  • Made in Spain 6 Serrano Ham 9 Chorizo
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made in Spain
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Serrano: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate). Prepared from 135g of Pork per 100g of Serrano.

Salchichon: Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite). Prepared from 150g of Pork per 100g of Salchichon.

Chorizo: Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano. Prepared from 124g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (40g)
Energy1482kJ / 357kcal593kJ / 143kcal
Fat27.5g11.0g
Saturates9.8g3.9g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.4g
Sugars0.9g0.4g
Fibre1.3g0.5g
Protein25.8g10.3g
Salt3.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

