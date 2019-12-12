Tesco Spanish Selection 120G

- Energy593kJ 143kcal7%
- Fat11.0g16%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1482kJ / 357kcal
Product Description
- Selection platter of 6 slices of Serrano ham, 9 slices of Salchichon and 6 slices of Chorizo.
- tba
- Made in Spain 6 Serrano Ham 9 Chorizo
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Made in Spain
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Serrano: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate). Prepared from 135g of Pork per 100g of Serrano.
Salchichon: Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite). Prepared from 150g of Pork per 100g of Salchichon.
Chorizo: Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano. Prepared from 124g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Spain using pork from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (40g)
|Energy
|1482kJ / 357kcal
|593kJ / 143kcal
|Fat
|27.5g
|11.0g
|Saturates
|9.8g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|25.8g
|10.3g
|Salt
|3.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 1/3 of a pack of Chorizo (3 slices 15g)
- Energy413kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat5.6g8%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1033kJ / 247kcal
- Made in Spain
- 6 Serrano Ham
- 9 Salchichon
- 9 Chorizo
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/3 of a pack (40g) Energy 1033kJ / 247kcal 413kJ / 99kcal Fat 13.9g 5.6g Saturates 5.2g 2.1g Carbohydrate 0.4g 0.2g Sugars 0.4g 0.2g Fibre 0.5g 0.2g Protein 29.9g 12.0g Salt 3.8g 1.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 1/3 of a pack of Chorizo (3 slices 15g)
- Energy593kJ 143kcal7%
- Fat11.0g16%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars0.4g0%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1482kJ / 357kcal
- Made in Spain
- 6 Serrano Ham
- 9 Salchichon
- 9 Chorizo
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/3 of a pack (40g) Energy 1482kJ / 357kcal 593kJ / 143kcal Fat 27.5g 11.0g Saturates 9.8g 3.9g Carbohydrate 0.9g 0.4g Sugars 0.9g 0.4g Fibre 1.3g 0.5g Protein 25.8g 10.3g Salt 3.8g 1.5g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 1/3 of a pack of Chorizo (3 slices 15g)
- Energy667kJ 161kcal8%
- Fat12.8g18%
- Saturates3.8g19%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ / 402kcal
- Made in Spain
- 6 Serrano Ham
- 9 Salchichon
- 9 Chorizo
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 1/3 of a pack (40g) Energy 1668kJ / 402kcal 667kJ / 161kcal Fat 32.0g 12.8g Saturates 9.6g 3.8g Carbohydrate 1.3g 0.5g Sugars 0.5g 0.2g Fibre 1.0g 0.4g Protein 26.7g 10.7g Salt 4.0g 1.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019