Glade Spring Plug In Holder + Refill Sandalwood & Jasmine 20ml

Irritant

Contains Linalool 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of soap and water. Wear protective gloves. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Contains: 3-p-cumenyl-2-methylpropionaldehyde Dodecanal 3-methyl-4-(2,6,6-trimethyl-2-cyclohexen-1-yl)-3-buten-2-one Citral 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-one (R)-p-mentha-1,8-diene 2-(4-tertbutylbenzyl) propionaldehyde Methoxy dicyclopentadiene carboxaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction. Use only in well-ventilated areas. If spilled, wipe up the perfume immediately. Never plug another appliance or cable in an outlet above the warmer device. Retain the outer carton during the full use for the safety instructions. People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. IMPORTANT SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS: Instructions to avoid the hazards of fire, toxicity, electric shock, or injury. PLEASE READ BEFORE USING AND SAVE THESE IMPORTANT SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS. WARNING: when using electrical appliances, basic precautions should always be followed including the following: CAUTION: This appliance can be used by children aged 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instructions concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Children shall not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance shall not be made by children without supervision. For safe use, plug only into properly functioning wall outlets where device is ventilated and cannot contact bed covering or other material. Do not use with extension cords or multi-plugs. Do not immerse in water. Do not insert anything into outlet above it. The appliance is only to be used with the recommended vaporizing medium. The use of other substances may give rise to a toxic or fire risk. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF PETS. These instructions are available at [www.scjproducts.info] SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.