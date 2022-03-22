YAYAYAY JOELLE
soo cute!! just now they have the joelle and bubba crew but my local was sold out of bubbas but got a joelle and todd!! soooo happy!!
I personally love squishmallows, the quality is great and I would definitely recommend purchasing!
not worth the money
why does it say there are 12 to collect and the picture shows 24. when receiving my order the one i got was not even featured in the picture
very disappointed
you get none of the ones in the picture very disappointed
I love love LOVE collecting these lil ones
A cuddly marshmallow
My son absolutely loves Squishmallows. It's even better that i can now purchase them at Tesco.
My Grandson loves this Product
I bought this for my grandson's birthday gift and he loves it