We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Squishmallows

4.1(7)Write a review
Squishmallows

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

£9.00
£9.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown, to make a request for a preference please use the picker notes available on checkout

Product Description

  • Squishmallows
  • Squishmallows are supersoft, collectible plush toys that make the perfect couch companions for kids of all ages. Each Squishmallow has it's own style and personality, encouraging fun and imaginative play.
  • H21cm x W10cm x D18cm
  • Batteries Not Included
  • Supersoft collectible plush toy
  • Each character has a unique style and personality
  • 12 to collect

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for ages 0+
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low heat. Do not bleach. Do not iron
View all Baby & Toddler Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

YAYAYAY JOELLE

5 stars

soo cute!! just now they have the joelle and bubba crew but my local was sold out of bubbas but got a joelle and todd!! soooo happy!!

I personally love squishmallows, the quality is gr

5 stars

I personally love squishmallows, the quality is great and I would definitely recommend purchasing!

not worth the money

3 stars

why does it say there are 12 to collect and the picture shows 24. when receiving my order the one i got was not even featured in the picture

very disappointed

1 stars

you get none of the ones in the picture very disappointed

I love love LOVE collecting these lil ones

5 stars

I love love LOVE collecting these lil ones

A cuddly marshmallow

5 stars

My son absolutely loves Squishmallows. It's even better that i can now purchase them at Tesco.

My Grandson loves this Product

5 stars

I bought this for my grandson's birthday gift and he loves it

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here