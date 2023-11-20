Harry Potter Magical Beasts Game

Calling all Wizards! Magical beasts have broken loose at Hogwarts. It's up to you to collect clues to track down the creatures inside and outside of Hogwarts. Watch out though, moving between Hogwarts and the grounds can be treacherous and cost you valuable time. Be the first to collect all the clues, and figure out which magical beast you have captured! For 2-4 players, ages 8 and up.

H42cm x W5.7cm x D26.7cm Batteries Not Included

Unique swinging game board allows play inside and outside of Hogwarts Play as your favorite Harry Potter character For 2-4 players ages 8 and up

Lower age limit

5 Years