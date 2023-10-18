We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fisher Price Little People Vehicle & Figure

Fisher Price Little People Vehicle & Figure

£8.00

£8.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Fisher Price Little People Vehicle & Figure
Assortment includes GGT34 To The Rescue Fire Truck, GGT36 Help A Friend Pick Up Truck, GGT37 Sending Letters Mail Truck, GGT38 Have a Slice Pizza Delivery Car, and GGT39 Helpful Harvester TractorThese Fisher-Price Little People vehicles are sized just right for little hands to grasp, push and roll around, letting toddlers explore the great big world around them by using their imaginations to create stories as they play. Each vehicle comes with a Little People character figure to enhance the play. Collect them all! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.)
H3.5cm x W3cm x D1cmNo battery required
Each vehicle sold separatelyEach vehicle comes with a Little People figure to enhance playPush the vehicles to roll from one adventure to the nextFor kids ages 1 - 5 years

Lower age limit

1 Years

upper-age-limit

5 Years
