Fisher Price Little People Vehicle & Figure

Assortment includes GGT34 To The Rescue Fire Truck, GGT36 Help A Friend Pick Up Truck, GGT37 Sending Letters Mail Truck, GGT38 Have a Slice Pizza Delivery Car, and GGT39 Helpful Harvester Tractor These Fisher-Price Little People vehicles are sized just right for little hands to grasp, push and roll around, letting toddlers explore the great big world around them by using their imaginations to create stories as they play. Each vehicle comes with a Little People character figure to enhance the play. Collect them all! (Each sold separately and subject to availability.)

H3.5cm x W3cm x D1cm No battery required

Each vehicle sold separately Each vehicle comes with a Little People figure to enhance play Push the vehicles to roll from one adventure to the next For kids ages 1 - 5 years

Lower age limit

1 Years

upper-age-limit

5 Years