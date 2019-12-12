Cutetitos
- - Discover New Series 2 Cutetitos, with all new animals and fun new colours and glitter fabrics! Unroll to reveal your new soft pet and everything about it! Who will you get?
- - Cutetitos Series 2 features 12 collectible animals including a donkito, koalito, parrotito, turtlito, catito, bearito, even a narwhalito, and more!
- - Each Cutetito has a personality "Hot Spot" that you discover when you unwrap it-is yours mild, medium, hot or super spicy?
- Cutetitos - everyone's favourite adorable stuffed animals wrapped in burrito blankets - are now available in an all new series, with brand new animals and fun new glitter fabrics! Cutetitos are a variety of adorable, stuffed animals wrapped and hidden in a burrito blanket ready to be unrolled and discovered! Based on the trend of pet owners wrapping their pets in blankets like a burrito, now kids of all ages can collect Cutetitos and roll their own stuffed pet into a burrito! Cutetitos come uniquely wrapped in a large mystery bag building suspense of which Cutetito is inside, then unwrap to discover your new cutest pet & more! To find out if your Cutetito's personality is mild, medium or hot, just check out it's "hot spot"! From a koalito to a turtlito and even a narwhalito, there are 12 different Cutetitos to collect. Each comes with a burrito blanket and pet collector card with additional information about your pet including its species, name, and birthday! Ages 3+. Styles may vary.
