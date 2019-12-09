Spiderman Movie Suit
- - 12-Inch Scale Spider-Man Figure - Imagine Peter Parker suiting up as the friendly, neighbourhood Spider-Man with this 12-inch-scale Spider-Man figure, inspired by Spider-Man: Far From Home.
- - Talking Super Hero Action Figure - Connect Titan Hero Power FX launcher (not included) to port on Spider-Man action figure's arm to activate sounds & phrases inspired by the Spider-Man movie and fire projectiles!
- - Spider-Man Movie-Inspired Design - Fans can imagine the web-slinging and wall-crawling Spidey adventures with this Spider-Man figure, inspired by the Spider-Man: Far From Home movie.
- Imagine swinging into the newest Spider-Man adventure with Spider-Man figures, vehicles, and roleplay items inspired by Spider-Man: Far From Home. With this movie-inspired line of toys, kids can imagine the web-slinging, wall-crawling action as Spider-Man faces new challenges and new villains. Products each sold separately. Subject to availability.
- Imagine the web-slinging hero swinging through the city with this Spider-Man figure from the Titan Hero Series! When kids connect the Titan Hero Power FX launcher (not included; sold separately with Titan Hero Power FX figures) to this figure's arm port, they can activate character-specific sounds and phrases inspired by the Spider-Man: Far From Home movie and launch projectiles!
- Titan Hero Power FX launcher sold with Titan Hero Power FX figures. Each sold separately. Subject to availability. Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard
