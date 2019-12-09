By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Minecraft 3.5 Inch Fig

4(18)Write a review
Minecraft 3.5 Inch Fig
£ 8.00
£8.00/each

Offer

  • - Download the free Comic Maker for Minecraft app and create your own comic books starring your favourite Minecraft character figures in 3.25-in scale!
  • - Each articulated figure (sold separately) comes with swappable faces, so you can change their expressions! Figure also comes with a biome block that serves as a stand and has a scannable code to unlock exclusive app content, like sounds and video content.
  • - Kids will have a blast creating their own Minecraft adventures and turning them into digital comic books that they can download and share with friends!
  • Create your own Minecraft comic book story with the Minecraft Comic Maker figures! And now for the first time, you can change the facial expressions on Minecraft characters thanks to dimensional, swappable faces! Each of these 3.25-inch figures comes with an accessory like tool or weapon and a biome block that turns into a stand for action posing. Block also has a scannable code that unlocks exclusive content in the free Comic Maker for Minecraft app that you can download so you can add sounds and extra effects to your comic book scenes and stories! Figure has five points of articulation for expressive storytelling, and its joints "pop" for an even wider range of motion for arms and head. Minecraft lovers will go crazy for these characters and the app as they create their own stories and produce comic books starring their 3.25-inch Minecraft figures! Figures sold separately. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard

18 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Too small

2 stars

When I got this toy I figured my son would enjoy playing with it but almost immediately after taking it out of the package 2 of the small pieces became hard to keep track of and my son lost one of them immediately. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cute little figure

3 stars

My 6 year old son was super excited when this finally arrived. He played with it nonstop for a day. He loved the pieces you could change out on the little guy. After the first day he lost interest. A week later, he’s back to playing again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple Minecraft Toy - The boys liked it

4 stars

My boys (6 & 9) had fun playing with this small toy. It is their first Minecraft toy? So they were slightly limited by the lack of accompanying toys to go with it. Mine nine year old really enjoyed how the little dynamite box came apart. Overall, it was a fun little toy, and would be great accompanying a larger set. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great collectable!

4 stars

This was great for the older kid who likes to make stories up. The app was decent and they have fun rearranging the creeper. Took a star off because it would have been better in a two pack so that you can create more complex stories. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply Sturdy Figure

4 stars

Received this item and it was played with by a four year old girl and seven year old boy. The seven year old loves and plays Minecraft on PC while the 4 year old enjoys watching older children play. The figure felt pretty sturdy and has held up so far with two children fighting over it. Interest in the figure dropped off after a few days though. Perhaps more figures would help hold interest longer but after a week it's been relegated to the toy box. We didn't really use the App feature much as they preferred to just play the regular Minecraft. Overall it's okay and I do believe they would play with this more if they had other figures. As a single figure though playablity in our house has been limited. Construction quality was good though and it was easy to change the faces and move the legs and the extra pieces added value to this. If you're buying for a younger child I can recommend this if you have or are planning to have other figures to pair this with to extend play. Older children may be more interested in this item as more of a collectible. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creeper + TNT = My kids loved it

5 stars

Both of my sons, ages 5 and 8, enjoyed playing with these toys. They have several other Minecraft figures so they took the Creeper and set it up with their other figures and blocks, etc. My 5 year old had no problem changing the face, and it was appropriately sized. They have not yet used the app much but it seems fun. My kids really enjoy toys that bridge the gap between real life play and screen play. Overall, if your kid likes Minecraft, it's a fun addition to their other figures. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My sons love this!

5 stars

This has been a big hit with my two boys. They like that you can maneuver its parts and store the small piece and extra face in the tnt box. Now they want to complete the collection! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sturdy but lacks interest

3 stars

While the product is well made with adjustable features like legs and neck with removable and interchangeable face. It lacks ongoing interest of play. Without the other separately sold figures their is little to do with the single item. Best option here is to purchase each set to play together. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice poseable figure

4 stars

My boys love how the creeper is poseable and you can change his face. It is a nice addition to their Minecraft figures. The app is nice too although they were more interested in playing with the figure rather than using the app to make comics. It is nice that the TNT block can be used to store the extra pieces. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My son loved it!

5 stars

My son is Minecraft crazy! He was super excited when this came in the mail. He has played with it a lot (more than a lot of other things he gets). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

