Minecraft 3.5 Inch Fig

Too small 2 stars Review from fisherprice.com 5th August 2019 When I got this toy I figured my son would enjoy playing with it but almost immediately after taking it out of the package 2 of the small pieces became hard to keep track of and my son lost one of them immediately. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cute little figure 3 stars Review from fisherprice.com 5th August 2019 My 6 year old son was super excited when this finally arrived. He played with it nonstop for a day. He loved the pieces you could change out on the little guy. After the first day he lost interest. A week later, he’s back to playing again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple Minecraft Toy - The boys liked it 4 stars Review from fisherprice.com 5th August 2019 My boys (6 & 9) had fun playing with this small toy. It is their first Minecraft toy? So they were slightly limited by the lack of accompanying toys to go with it. Mine nine year old really enjoyed how the little dynamite box came apart. Overall, it was a fun little toy, and would be great accompanying a larger set. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great collectable! 4 stars Review from fisherprice.com 5th August 2019 This was great for the older kid who likes to make stories up. The app was decent and they have fun rearranging the creeper. Took a star off because it would have been better in a two pack so that you can create more complex stories. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simply Sturdy Figure 4 stars Review from fisherprice.com 2nd August 2019 Received this item and it was played with by a four year old girl and seven year old boy. The seven year old loves and plays Minecraft on PC while the 4 year old enjoys watching older children play. The figure felt pretty sturdy and has held up so far with two children fighting over it. Interest in the figure dropped off after a few days though. Perhaps more figures would help hold interest longer but after a week it's been relegated to the toy box. We didn't really use the App feature much as they preferred to just play the regular Minecraft. Overall it's okay and I do believe they would play with this more if they had other figures. As a single figure though playablity in our house has been limited. Construction quality was good though and it was easy to change the faces and move the legs and the extra pieces added value to this. If you're buying for a younger child I can recommend this if you have or are planning to have other figures to pair this with to extend play. Older children may be more interested in this item as more of a collectible. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creeper + TNT = My kids loved it 5 stars Review from fisherprice.com 30th July 2019 Both of my sons, ages 5 and 8, enjoyed playing with these toys. They have several other Minecraft figures so they took the Creeper and set it up with their other figures and blocks, etc. My 5 year old had no problem changing the face, and it was appropriately sized. They have not yet used the app much but it seems fun. My kids really enjoy toys that bridge the gap between real life play and screen play. Overall, if your kid likes Minecraft, it's a fun addition to their other figures. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My sons love this! 5 stars Review from fisherprice.com 28th July 2019 This has been a big hit with my two boys. They like that you can maneuver its parts and store the small piece and extra face in the tnt box. Now they want to complete the collection! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sturdy but lacks interest 3 stars Review from fisherprice.com 28th July 2019 While the product is well made with adjustable features like legs and neck with removable and interchangeable face. It lacks ongoing interest of play. Without the other separately sold figures their is little to do with the single item. Best option here is to purchase each set to play together. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice poseable figure 4 stars Review from fisherprice.com 28th July 2019 My boys love how the creeper is poseable and you can change his face. It is a nice addition to their Minecraft figures. The app is nice too although they were more interested in playing with the figure rather than using the app to make comics. It is nice that the TNT block can be used to store the extra pieces. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]