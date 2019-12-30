Salter Stainless Steel Electronic Mill Set

Very stylish 5 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 30th December 2019 Larger than expected but a nice surprise. the bonus for us is how easy to operate as we have arthritic hands . Very happy thank you

Excellent Mills 5 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 24th December 2019 The mills are well made, easy to undo and fill, and the body locks tight! Nice grading of the grind, and light is useful.

Disappointing quality 3 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 24th December 2019 This item was purchased prior to Christmas to replace other electronic mills. Initially the product appeared fine and although one of the sleeves seemed a little wobbly the mill functioned satisfactorily. However, when the packaging was examined subsequently a plastic slither was found. As product was required and it was too close to Christmas to replace it was decided to super glue the slither back on the sleeve where it fitted snugly. The repair is not noticeable and the mill remains fully functional with no evident adverse effect. The sleeve is no longer wobbly. Although this maybe a one off occurrence perhaps packaging and QA should be examined? I would recommend this product with the proviso that it and the packaging should be carefully examined on receipt.

Very easy to use 5 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 7th October 2019 Bought this. Quick delivery. Unfortunately one mill was damaged on arrival. Contacted by e-mail and a replacement mill was sent immediately. Excellent customer services. Thank you

Mixed feelings 4 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 2nd June 2019 I was very excited to try this Salter electric mill as I was thinking about using one for a long time. I do like the design of Salter mill as its very modern and will suit most of the kitchens - its good to handle and hold. I didnt have any problems with operating this product with one hand - one big button on top its enough to make it work. I didnt have any issues with opening it and putting pepper in - however you have to be careful when unlocking it so it wont be broken. Mill takes four AA batteries which is a lot in my opinion and I wonder how long would they last. There is a light which comes on when mill is in use but I do not see any real need for it - looks more like added gadget. My main problem - pepper got stuck several times in the mechanism and I had to push it away in order to start grinding again. I put new batteries so I am not sure where is the problem - seeds are quite small as well. Final product is great - smell of freshly grinded pepper is fantastic and will improve my cooking. I might try and change batteries again hoping that will improve it. 10 years warranty is superb and you have piece of mind even if something happens In general great looking product easy to use with some issues which hopefully be resolved by another set of new batteries. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fun but at the expense of function! 4 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 31st May 2019 This is a very good-looking, stylish set of salt and pepper shakers from a leading kitchen ware company. They look great on the table and are both easy and fun to use. My elderly mother, who due to arthritis, found them particularly useful and she has struggled with ordinary salt and pepper mills and was able to use just one hand. They have the added bonus of having a small light at the base so that when you press the button to grind the salt or pepper, your meal is illuminated! I found this very useful when I was adding salt as I was cooking a meal because my hob area is quite dark and my overhead lights were not working! However, not only were they rather noisy, they were slightly heavier. This is probably due to the fact that each mill used 4 AA batteries!! Yes, that's right!! I had to purchase 8 batteries just so I could flavour my food. And, it was quite fiddly to put these batteries in. Last , but not least, the actual mills did not hold a lot of the condiment. So although they were quite large, the bulk of the design is given over to the machinery and batteries at the expense of the container. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great features 5 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 29th May 2019 Excellent as I struggle when cooking to have both hands free to use the grinders where you have to twist where as this one you just press a button simple. And they look great on display on my counter or my dinner table best ones Ive ever used defiantly recomend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great set 5 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 24th May 2019 Since i got this, everybody i know bought one too. They were amazed how easy it works and that looks quite posh. I had another one few months ago but it broke just days after i bought it. This one is really good quality. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 22nd May 2019 Love these so much very happy with them deffo the lazy option but so effective! Really would recommend so handy only really needing to use one hand too! They are actually pretty heavy though, doesn’t come with batteries and they require a few per mill [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]