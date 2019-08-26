By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 400G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Wafer Thin Honey Roast Ham 400G
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g
2 slices
  • Energy113kJ 27kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 515kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • Wafer thin sliced, cured and cooked honey roast reformed ham with added water.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (86%), Honey (4.5%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

approx. 18 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (22g)
Energy515kJ / 122kcal113kJ / 27kcal
Fat2.8g0.6g
Saturates1.0g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.4g0.7g
Sugars3.4g0.7g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein20.3g4.5g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Rubbish

1 stars

Rubbish, looked as though it had been torn & compressed rather than sliced.

Usually bought next

Tesco 36 Wafer Thin Roast Chicken Slices 400G

£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco British Mature Cheddar Cheese 460G

£ 2.30
£5.00/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Chicken 125G

£ 0.90
£0.72/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here