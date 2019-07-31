By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crumbed Ham 400G

Tesco Crumbed Ham 400G
£ 3.00
£0.75/100g
One slice
  • Energy111kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 445kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cured and cooked reformed ham with added water, coated with gluten free breadcrumbs.
  • SUCCULENT & TENDER
  • SUCCULENT & TENDER
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (86%), Water, Salt, Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika)], Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Pork Gelatine, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (25g)
Energy445kJ / 106kcal111kJ / 26kcal
Fat2.5g0.6g
Saturates0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.8g0.5g
Sugars0.9g0.2g
Fibre0.7g0.2g
Protein18.6g4.7g
Salt1.5g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

