Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Chicken 125G

£ 0.90
£0.72/100g
2 slices
  • Energy82kJ 19kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 408kJ / 97kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked reformed chicken with added water.
  • Exclusively at TESCO EASTMAN'S DELI FOODS "Proper Tasty" 12 Slices
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (84%), Water, Pea Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (20g)
Energy408kJ / 97kcal82kJ / 19kcal
Fat2.2g0.4g
Saturates0.7g0.1g
Carbohydrate0.7g0.1g
Sugars0.7g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.5g3.7g
Salt1.4g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Smelt and tasted awful

1 stars

Smelt and tasted awful

