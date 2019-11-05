Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

ok
it tastes nice but is so thin and so compacted you cant get it apart at all, shame cos it really is nice
Perfect
Lovely ham. Tasty and very cheap for such a big pack! Also was expecting it to be fatty due to the low price but that is not the case
Typical values per 100g: Energy 565kJ / 135kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (86%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (20g)
|Energy
|565kJ / 135kcal
|113kJ / 27kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|18.4g
|3.7g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
