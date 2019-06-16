Salter Mini Mill

Perfect size! 5 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 16th June 2019 Easy to use and great size. I love that they are clear, so you can see when they need refilling. They're really good quality too and look stylish in any kitchen. I highly recommend and would definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 4 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 5th June 2019 As soon as I received these I used them instantly they are quit light and very easy to use and easy to grip I had no problem using them they let out just the right amount so you dont end up ruining your food. My mother In law has asked me to get her some . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous 5 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 1st June 2019 After been sent to try I’ve not been disappointed, easy to open fill up and use, lovely design . I like the fact that you can choose the amount/ grain size of salt/ pepper to use each time . No excess lost of product , easy to maintain and keep clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Small & handy 4 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 29th May 2019 Been looking for a salt and pepper mill set for some time now. Needed a pair that were small and compact and would fit in line with my new kitchen. These mills fitted in nicely with my new white and green themed kitchen. Not only do they look attractive but they work nicely too. Good purchase. Would definitely recommend these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little Salt & Pepper 4 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 23rd May 2019 They are neat little salt and pepper, perfect for my flat, I didn't want to get ones too big for storing them. The clear effect is a modern twist. They are good quality mills, I can't see them breaking easily too. As mills go I would highly recommmend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

tiny but perfect 5 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 21st May 2019 Needed some new salt and pepper mills, found these and they are perfect. Nice size, grind the pepper and salt really well. Easy to use, love how you can alter the coarseness of the grind. lots of other mills you cant do that. You can also turn it in different directions for coarse or fine grind. They are a fab pair of mills. Also see through so you can see when you need to add more salt and pepper. I love these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mini condiments 5 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 21st May 2019 They might be mini but they definately do the trick , i like the fact that they're small that i can take them away on camping trips etc, they are quite lightweight even with the salt rocks and peppercorns in them, i much prefer grinders than convential salt and pepper pots as u never know how much youre getting. Great little product glad i bought them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Small but effective 5 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 20th May 2019 The Salter salt and pepper mills look great. Because they are transparent and petite, they go with any decor. They are easy to fills and easy to use- great for the environment too as they are refillable! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect little salter 5 stars Review from salterhousewares.co.uk 18th May 2019 First of all I love it's size and compactness. It's been very easy to fill, just unscrew the top and fill it up. It's clear glass tells me when the content is reduced which helps me to refill in time. Because of its compactness it's easy to carry for my picnic as it does not take much space. It's different corse setting works well. Last but not least looks beautiful on my dining set. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]