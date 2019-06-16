By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Salter Mini Mill

4.5(31)Write a review
Salter Mini Mill
£ 7.00
£7.00/each
  • Featuring a diamond hard ceramic for sharper and harder than steel for superior grinding and an easy adjustable grind that allows you to set fineness from coarse to fine to meet your different needs in seconds, you'll be able to distribute the right amount of salt and pepper with perfect accuracy. The crystal-clear acrylic is not only durable and easy to clean, but also shows when refilling is needed thereby making the Salter Mini Mills the perfect kitchen accessory for your household!
  • H9.5cm x W3.8cm x D3.8cm
  • Diamond hard ceramic - Sharper and harder than steel for superior grinding
  • Easy adjustable grind - From coarse to fine
  • Twist to grind universal mechanism - Suitable for your choice of salt crystals or peppercorns

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • When adjusting the mill take care not to over tighten the grind adjust knob as this can cause damage to the ceramic mill stone. Ground residue may remain between the 2 grinding surfaces preventing the finest grind from being produced. Turn the mill upside down and grind to release any trapped grounds. Turn the mill the correct way up and readjust the grind knob to achieve the finest grind.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

31 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect size!

5 stars

Easy to use and great size. I love that they are clear, so you can see when they need refilling. They're really good quality too and look stylish in any kitchen. I highly recommend and would definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

4 stars

As soon as I received these I used them instantly they are quit light and very easy to use and easy to grip I had no problem using them they let out just the right amount so you dont end up ruining your food. My mother In law has asked me to get her some . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous

5 stars

After been sent to try I’ve not been disappointed, easy to open fill up and use, lovely design . I like the fact that you can choose the amount/ grain size of salt/ pepper to use each time . No excess lost of product , easy to maintain and keep clean [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Small & handy

4 stars

Been looking for a salt and pepper mill set for some time now. Needed a pair that were small and compact and would fit in line with my new kitchen. These mills fitted in nicely with my new white and green themed kitchen. Not only do they look attractive but they work nicely too. Good purchase. Would definitely recommend these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little Salt & Pepper

4 stars

They are neat little salt and pepper, perfect for my flat, I didn't want to get ones too big for storing them. The clear effect is a modern twist. They are good quality mills, I can't see them breaking easily too. As mills go I would highly recommmend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

tiny but perfect

5 stars

Needed some new salt and pepper mills, found these and they are perfect. Nice size, grind the pepper and salt really well. Easy to use, love how you can alter the coarseness of the grind. lots of other mills you cant do that. You can also turn it in different directions for coarse or fine grind. They are a fab pair of mills. Also see through so you can see when you need to add more salt and pepper. I love these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mini condiments

5 stars

They might be mini but they definately do the trick , i like the fact that they're small that i can take them away on camping trips etc, they are quite lightweight even with the salt rocks and peppercorns in them, i much prefer grinders than convential salt and pepper pots as u never know how much youre getting. Great little product glad i bought them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Small but effective

5 stars

The Salter salt and pepper mills look great. Because they are transparent and petite, they go with any decor. They are easy to fills and easy to use- great for the environment too as they are refillable! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect little salter

5 stars

First of all I love it's size and compactness. It's been very easy to fill, just unscrew the top and fill it up. It's clear glass tells me when the content is reduced which helps me to refill in time. Because of its compactness it's easy to carry for my picnic as it does not take much space. It's different corse setting works well. Last but not least looks beautiful on my dining set. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Small expectations

3 stars

On getting this Salter mini Salt and Pepper Mill set I believed these would make a great little set for picnics. I love the small square shapes of the pots which does not take up to much room in the picnic bag fitting neatly together. Did find it a bit fiddly filling and did not seem to hold much, but on the plus side you can see the contents so know when they need re-filling. On the instructions it said you could adjust the coarseness of the mill, but just left on the first setting as it was perfect for me. Have decided that these were not right for us but my mother is in a care home and bed bound likes condiments so I have given them to her as they don't take up much space and look very neat and stylish on her bedside cabinet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here