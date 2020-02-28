By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
5(16)Write a review
Salter Beech Wood Mill Set
£ 12.00
£12.00/each
  • Featuring a diamond hard ceramic for sharper and harder than steel grinding and an easy adjustable grind that allows you to set fineness from coarse to fine to meet your different needs in seconds, you'll be able to distribute the right amount of salt and pepper with perfect accuracy. A clear acrylic window in the body means you can see exactly what the contents are and when they are running low and the unit is easy to fill and clean. The Salter Beech Wood Mills will add style to any table whilst remaining an everyday kitchen tool.
  • H15cm x W5.7cm x D5.7cm
  • Diamond hard ceramic - Sharper and harder than steel for superior grinding
  • Easy adjustable grind - From coarse to fine
  • Twist to grind universal mechanism - Suitable for your choice of salt crystals or peppercorns

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • When adjusting the mill take care not to over tighten the grind adjust knob as this can cause damage to the ceramic mill stone. Ground residue may remain between the 2 grinding surfaces preventing the finest grind from being produced. Turn the mill upside down and grind to release any trapped grounds. Turn the mill the correct way up and readjust the grind knob to achieve the finest grind.

My scales would not properly work on carpet.

5 stars

These feet solved the problem. They just push on over the fixed feet and lift the scales base of the carpet. I beleive latest scales are sold with them.

Salter Beech Wood Salt and Pepper Mills

4 stars

good product, nice addition to the kitchen, reasonable value.

Perfect accompaniment to any kitchen!!

4 stars

I have to use I am very pleased with my new Salter Beech Wood Salt & Pepper Mills. I love to cook and as everyone knows Salt and Pepper are two very common ingredients for most dishes so these Mills have come in very handy. The functionality is very straightforward and it's easy to replenish the Salt & Pepper once the Mills need refilling. I like the craftsmanship and design as it fits in very well to any modern kitchen. They are a good size and so you will not be constantly refilling on a monthly basis. I am sure these will last a very good while and I look forward to continually using them, even if its just to add some Sea Salt to my Friday Fish & Chips dinner! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Mills and Aesthetically pleasing to look

5 stars

I recent this about a month ago and wanted to give it a good try before reviewing. These are my first mills, as Im usually happy enough with standard package salt or pepper. But have to say after using these I wont be going back. They grind up the salt rocks and pepper corns nicely, and because its a mill you can easily determine how much to add without going overboard. Adding the Salt Rocks and peppercorns is easy too, simple twist the top off and pour in. Overall great sturdy product and after a month is still grinding away [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Salt and pepper mill

5 stars

These grinders are brilliant, much better than other models I have seen. The fact that you grind them from the top, turning them upside down first and removing the lid, saves a lot of mess. These ticked all the boxes . Stylish , plenty of room for contents , small to coarse adjustable grind. Considering the size of them, the salt and pepper you put in will most definitely last a long time! They are slightly bigger than what I have been used to but they feel perfect ergonomically and look the business. You won't be disappointed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great size!

5 stars

These are a great size for salt and pepper mills. I like that salt and pepper comes out really fine coarsed. I like the wooden top, feels very natural. It is really easy to fill up! One thing I would prefer to be better is the inside on the bottom you can see the white plastic bits under the salt and pepper. But this is only my preference for the look. All in all, I recommend them to everyone! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

stylish with a vintage touch

5 stars

like coffee, freshly ground are better than pre ground, same goes to pepper, a mill will give you that freshness ,consistency of texture. Salter Beech Wood Salt & Pepper Mills is well built very sturdy feel and the results are consistent on every twist, been using it for more than 2 weeks now and it performs very well and look very nice , its easy to clean and can fit any kitchen decor. i will be getting a second one for Salt duties [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant for the kitchen!

4 stars

These salt and pepper mills are amazing. Easy to use and lovely to look at. I’ve been using them a lot for cooking and I just love them. They are very sturdy and seem like they are going to last a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

5 stars

The Salt and pepper mills were easy to use. Just unscrew and add your own salt and pepper. I had some rock salt that I bought from Poland that I used in it. It did sometimes spit out the odd bigger piece of salt but all in all it ground the salt up well. I liked that it didn't leave a mess afterwards. Like with some salt and pepper mills there is always a bit that falls out on to the table after you have used it but these did not have that problem. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these

5 stars

I purchased these some weeks ago and so happy that I did I have a huge salt mill to big for every day use so these where a perfect size they hold quite a bit so your not having to fill frequently and I find I'm using less salt on my food as I think freshly milled salt & pepper is much more tastier. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

