Belazu Chermoula Spice Paste 130G

Belazu Chermoula Spice Paste 130G
£ 2.55
£0.20/10g

Product Description

  • Paste with Lemons and Spices
  • North African spice paste with fresh coriander, lemon & cumin
  • Great taste 2016
  • Live life in full flavour
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil, Preserved Lemons (24%), Onions, Capers, Fresh Coriander (4%), Fresh Parsley, Salt, Cumin (2%), Garlic Puree, Dried Coriander, Red Chilli Peppers, Spices

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated for up to 4 weeks.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommendation
  • Use as a marinade for fish, white meat and vegetables or stir through grains for a delicious spiced side.

Name and address

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.

Return to

  • Belazu Ingredient Company,
  • 74 Long Drive,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 8LZ.
  • belazu.com
  • contactus@belazu.com

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1296kJ/314kcal
Fat 30.2g
Of which Saturates 3.5g
Carbohydrates6.1g
Of which Sugars 2.8g
Fibre 4.6g
Protein 2.0g
Salt 2.5g

