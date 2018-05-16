By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carlsberg Export Lager 4X330ml Bottle

£ 4.00
£3.04/litre

Product Description

  • Premium Pilsner
  • Carlsberg Expørt is a 4.8% ABV premium pilsner lager with a satisfying full bodied malty flavour, crafted by our UK master brewers using a unique Danish recipe and yeast.
  • We Danes love to share, it's in our nature. That's why at Carlsberg we've been exporting our finest beer since 1869. And to this day, we still share our unique purified yeast to our Master Brewers in the UK - so that you can enjoy this full-flavoured premium lager at its very best.
  • Our Carlsberg Expørt beer is smooth and crisply refreshing, with a satisfying full bodied malty flavour and light biscuit notes, best served chilled in our perfectly-weighted København pint glass.
  • Carlsberg Expørt lager pairs especially well with light meats like grilled chicken, and steaks as well as pasta dishes and salads.
  • This pack is intended for sale as one complete unit
  • GMO free
  • No added preservatives
  • Bottle-Glass Widely Recycled
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Carlsberg Export is a premium pilsner, with a satisfyingly full-bodied malty favour, crafted by our UK master brewers using a Danish recipe and purified yeast. Skål!. Smooth and crisply refreshing, satisfying full bodied malty flavour and light biscuit notes, perfectly balanced to the last drop

ABV

4.8% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Shoulder

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Carlsberg Expørt refreshing Danish lager is best served chilled in our perfectly-weighted København pint glass, and enjoyed with friends.
  • Carlsberg Expørt pairs especially well with light meats like grilled chicken and steaks, as well as pasta dishes and salads.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd.,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd.,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • Consumer Helpline 03457 585685

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 167kJ/40kcal
Fat0g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrates2.7g
of which Sugars0.0g
Protein 0.4g
Salt<0.01g

