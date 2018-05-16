Carlsberg Export Lager 4X330ml Bottle

Product Description
- Premium Pilsner
- Carlsberg Expørt is a 4.8% ABV premium pilsner lager with a satisfying full bodied malty flavour, crafted by our UK master brewers using a unique Danish recipe and yeast.
- We Danes love to share, it's in our nature. That's why at Carlsberg we've been exporting our finest beer since 1869. And to this day, we still share our unique purified yeast to our Master Brewers in the UK - so that you can enjoy this full-flavoured premium lager at its very best.
- Our Carlsberg Expørt beer is smooth and crisply refreshing, with a satisfying full bodied malty flavour and light biscuit notes, best served chilled in our perfectly-weighted København pint glass.
- Carlsberg Expørt lager pairs especially well with light meats like grilled chicken, and steaks as well as pasta dishes and salads.
- This pack is intended for sale as one complete unit
- GMO free
- No added preservatives
- Bottle-Glass Widely Recycled
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
- Carlsberg Export is a premium pilsner, with a satisfyingly full-bodied malty favour, crafted by our UK master brewers using a Danish recipe and purified yeast. Skål!. Smooth and crisply refreshing, satisfying full bodied malty flavour and light biscuit notes, perfectly balanced to the last drop
ABV
4.8% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Shoulder
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Carlsberg Expørt refreshing Danish lager is best served chilled in our perfectly-weighted København pint glass, and enjoyed with friends.
- Carlsberg Expørt pairs especially well with light meats like grilled chicken and steaks, as well as pasta dishes and salads.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Carlsberg UK Ltd.,
- Northampton,
- NN1 1PZ.
Return to
- Consumer Helpline 03457 585685
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|167kJ/40kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|2.7g
|of which Sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
