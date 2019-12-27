Aero Bliss Mix 144G

No bubbles, Aero in name only. 3 stars A Tesco Customer27th December 2019 Disappointed really as there's no sign of the bubbles in the chocolates i.e. they're not Aero, just run of the mill chocolates. I mean they're still nice but just not what I was hoping for. Report

A bubble moment 5 stars Review from aerochocolate.co.uk 10th September 2019 Apart from the mint aero I’ve never really been a big fan and Aero hasn’t really been my go to chocolate. However I absolutely love these especially the praline. Light but luxurious the chocolate simply melts in the mouth. These are a must try. I actually ate the whole box to myself in one sitting. Ooops! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Melting little pleasures 5 stars Review from aerochocolate.co.uk 10th June 2019 I am not a big Aero fan normally, but these lovely, sharing Bliss chocolates are delightful, they melt in the mouth and make you reach for another one and another one and so on... My favourite was the salted caramel, it had a nice crunchy little pieces of salted caramel inside, which gave Aero a nice finishing taste and made you try another chocolate. Although it does say a sharing box, I would be very happy to enjoy it all by myself, whilst reading a book or having a coffee. Next time I go shopping, these lovely AERO BLISS chocolates will be added to my shopping list, me and my family, we truly enjoyed them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste 5 stars Review from aerochocolate.co.uk 9th June 2019 These chocolates are great they come in a nice cute box and wrapped individually in coloured wrappers for each flavour milk chocolate,salted caramel and praline I really enjoyed them lovely taste and texture as an areo bar but in small bites I enjoyed all the flavours but particularly the praline ones were my favourite I think these will be a treat I will be purchasing regularly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Indulgent and delicious 5 stars Review from aerochocolate.co.uk 4th June 2019 Wow love everything about this product, firstly the box has a colourful design with a lift off lid which reveals a box that opens out like a tray, revealing eloquently wrapped individual chocolates. The chocolates themselves are divine so creamy and delicious they just melt in the mouth, feels like your having a real treat and there is enough in the box for 2 people if you want to share. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice tasting Chocolates 4 stars Review from aerochocolate.co.uk 4th June 2019 A nice box of chocolates to share with a flavour for everyone. Nice chocolate smooth and creamy with a good selection of flavoured centres. The kids enjoyed them as well as us adults. Would definitely buy more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy 5 stars Review from aerochocolate.co.uk 4th June 2019 These are a box of yummy. I initially opened them on my own and couldn’t stop myself from having another and another!! The family saw them and they couldn’t keep their hands out of the box!! They are light but flavoursome, my favourite is the salted caramel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great selection 5 stars Review from aerochocolate.co.uk 3rd June 2019 I opened to find a great selections of aero, these would make a great choice as a gift. I did find the wrappers was a bit bigger then I expected but the aeros themselves was a good size. They are velevety tasting aeros, once we opened the box we could not stop, and finished them off [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blissfully light smooth chocolates 4 stars Review from aerochocolate.co.uk 3rd June 2019 This is a great box of sharing chocolates ideal for movie nights. The chocolates come presented in a box that folds out into an individual bowl. The chocolates are beautifully individually wrapped. This allows for paced consumption or if you can to save some for later. The chocolates are light and smooth you certainly do not get a sickly feeling when indulging. The added flavours of praline, salted caramel and chocolate bits are not overpowering and does not detract from the smoothness of the chocolate. These chocolates are definitely a blissful treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]