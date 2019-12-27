By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Aero Bliss Mix 144G

£ 4.00
£2.78/100g

Product Description

  • Assorted filled milk chocolates. Smooth milk chocolate filled with a cocoa aerated whipped centre (40%). Smooth milk chocolate filled with a salted caramel aerated whipped centre (40%). Smooth milk chocolate filled with a hazelnut praline aerated whipped centre (40%).
  • AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
  • Velvety, whipped bubbles wrapped in delicious milk chocolate. Aero® Bliss is ideal for sharing occasions between friends and family. When you fancy the indulgence of individually wrapped chocolates with the lightness of aerated whipped centres, pick up a sharing box of Aero® Bliss Mixed Selection to open up, sit back and share a bubbly moment together.
  • These velvety, whipped bubbles wrapped in delicious milk chocolate are great to bring along and open up anytime you get together with friends or to enjoy as an after dinner treat.
  • Our much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades. Aero® was first launched in 1935 as a chocolate bar in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, and in 2019 with the launch of NEW Aero® Bliss. When it's time to catch up and enjoy a treat together, open up, sit back and share a bubbly moment of Aero® Bliss.
  • Have you tried Aero® Bliss Milk Chocolate Sharing Box? Each box is the ideal size for sharing with friends and family. Open up, sit back and enjoy a bubbly moment of Aero® Bliss.
  • Velvety, whipped chocolate bubbles with delicate cocoa pieces
  • Pop open and share a bubbly moment
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 144g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 3 Pieces = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,

Return to

  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

144g ℮

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Roasted Hazelnuts, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Biscuit Pieces (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring, Salt), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Butterfat (from Milk), Flavourings, Smooth Milk Chocolate filled with a Hazelnut Praline Aerated Whipped Centre (40%)

    • Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Milk, Wheat
    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
    Energy2286kJ569kJ8400kJ
    -548kcal136kcal2000kcal7%
    Fat32.6g8.1g70g12%
    of which: saturates17.2g4.3g20g21%
    Carbohydrate56.3g14.0g260g5%
    of which: sugars55.2g13.7g90g15%
    Fibre1.3g0.3g--
    Protein6.6g1.6g50g3%
    Salt0.30g0.08g6g1%
    *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
    **3 pieces----
    Contains approximately 5 servings----
    Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Cream Powder (from Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Salt), Butterfat (from Milk), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavourings, Smooth Milk Chocolate Filled with a Salted Caramel Aerated Whipped Centre (40%)

    Nutrition

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Dried Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Crisped Cocoa Cereal (Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour, Whey Protein (from Milk)), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 30% minimum and Milk Solids 18% minimum

    Nutrition

50 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

No bubbles, Aero in name only.

3 stars

Disappointed really as there's no sign of the bubbles in the chocolates i.e. they're not Aero, just run of the mill chocolates. I mean they're still nice but just not what I was hoping for.

A bubble moment

5 stars

Apart from the mint aero I’ve never really been a big fan and Aero hasn’t really been my go to chocolate. However I absolutely love these especially the praline. Light but luxurious the chocolate simply melts in the mouth. These are a must try. I actually ate the whole box to myself in one sitting. Ooops! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Melting little pleasures

5 stars

I am not a big Aero fan normally, but these lovely, sharing Bliss chocolates are delightful, they melt in the mouth and make you reach for another one and another one and so on... My favourite was the salted caramel, it had a nice crunchy little pieces of salted caramel inside, which gave Aero a nice finishing taste and made you try another chocolate. Although it does say a sharing box, I would be very happy to enjoy it all by myself, whilst reading a book or having a coffee. Next time I go shopping, these lovely AERO BLISS chocolates will be added to my shopping list, me and my family, we truly enjoyed them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

These chocolates are great they come in a nice cute box and wrapped individually in coloured wrappers for each flavour milk chocolate,salted caramel and praline I really enjoyed them lovely taste and texture as an areo bar but in small bites I enjoyed all the flavours but particularly the praline ones were my favourite I think these will be a treat I will be purchasing regularly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Indulgent and delicious

5 stars

Wow love everything about this product, firstly the box has a colourful design with a lift off lid which reveals a box that opens out like a tray, revealing eloquently wrapped individual chocolates. The chocolates themselves are divine so creamy and delicious they just melt in the mouth, feels like your having a real treat and there is enough in the box for 2 people if you want to share. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice tasting Chocolates

4 stars

A nice box of chocolates to share with a flavour for everyone. Nice chocolate smooth and creamy with a good selection of flavoured centres. The kids enjoyed them as well as us adults. Would definitely buy more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

These are a box of yummy. I initially opened them on my own and couldn’t stop myself from having another and another!! The family saw them and they couldn’t keep their hands out of the box!! They are light but flavoursome, my favourite is the salted caramel. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great selection

5 stars

I opened to find a great selections of aero, these would make a great choice as a gift. I did find the wrappers was a bit bigger then I expected but the aeros themselves was a good size. They are velevety tasting aeros, once we opened the box we could not stop, and finished them off [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blissfully light smooth chocolates

4 stars

This is a great box of sharing chocolates ideal for movie nights. The chocolates come presented in a box that folds out into an individual bowl. The chocolates are beautifully individually wrapped. This allows for paced consumption or if you can to save some for later. The chocolates are light and smooth you certainly do not get a sickly feeling when indulging. The added flavours of praline, salted caramel and chocolate bits are not overpowering and does not detract from the smoothness of the chocolate. These chocolates are definitely a blissful treat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

I decided to treat myself to these as I don’t often eat chocolates anymore. They were absolutely delicious and a real treat. Great size box with plenty to share. The three flavours were smooth and velvety and very good quality chocolate. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

