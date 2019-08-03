By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Kids Cheese & Ham 2 Pizzas 232G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Kids Cheese & Ham 2 Pizzas 232G
£ 2.00
£0.86/100g
One pizza
  • Energy994kJ 235kcal
    12%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 975kJ / 231kcal

Product Description

  • Pizza base topped with tomato sauce, medium fat hard cheese and smoked reformed ham with added water.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • The ancient greeks created the first pizza!
  • 2 Mini Cheese & Tomato Pizzas.
  • CRISP & CHEESY Little cheesy mouthfuls packed full of hidden carrots & sweet tomatoes
  • At Tesco our range of food and drinks, for children 4 years and older, has been specially developed to encourage your child to enjoy an exciting food adventure! They can discover all the tastes and textures of good, healthy food and refreshing drinks. There are no nasties in this range, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
  • Crisp & cheesy
  • Little cheesy mouthfuls packed full of hidden carrots & sweet tomatoes
  • One pizza = 1 of your 5 a day
  • Healthy choice - 1 of your 5 a day
  • Pack size: 232g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Tomato Purée, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Carrot, Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Yeast, Wheat Fibre, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper.
.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
7-9 mins
Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout and the cheese is bubbling before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
5-7 mins
Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout and the cheese is bubbling before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

232g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Pizza (102g**)
Energy975kJ / 231kcal994kJ / 235kcal
Fat2.6g2.7g
Saturates0.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate38.3g39.0g
Sugars3.9g3.9g
Fibre4.2g4.3g
Protein11.4g11.7g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 232g typically weighs 204g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

No as good as old pizza

1 stars

Was better when had mini sausage. And what with spot of paste. My son want eat them

