Tesco Kids Cheese & Ham 2 Pizzas 232G

No as good as old pizza
Was better when had mini sausage. And what with spot of paste. My son want eat them
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 975kJ / 231kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Tomato Purée, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Carrot, Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Yeast, Wheat Fibre, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Soya Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Cayenne Pepper.
.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
7-9 mins
Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout and the cheese is bubbling before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
5-7 mins
Place pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout and the cheese is bubbling before serving.
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU
Pack contains 2 servings
232g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Pizza (102g**)
|Energy
|975kJ / 231kcal
|994kJ / 235kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|38.3g
|39.0g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|4.3g
|Protein
|11.4g
|11.7g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 232g typically weighs 204g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019