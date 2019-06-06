Tommee Tippee 360 Handled Cup 6M+

Excellent cup 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 6th June 2019 It’s excellent product! It’s very easy to get used to it,very easy cleaning. Very comfortable to handle with small hand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect No Spill Solution 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 4th June 2019 This is the perfect no spill solution whilst teaching and encouraging your child to drink from a cup. Our son found it simple to grab hold of and after a few times worked out how to drink from it, yes he likes to throw it around and we were very impressed that it didn’t spill a drop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 3rd May 2019 My son loves drinking out of this cup but I've noticed sometimes it's leaks wich is a bit of a pain. It's very easy to use and to clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No spills. 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 1st May 2019 My son took a few days to figure it out but now he has cracked it, it’s Great. He is happily drinking from a ‘big boys’ cup and no cleaning up any spillages for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little cup 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 1st May 2019 My son is 8 months and we are doing blw so this cup is great to let him take drinks himself. Easy to hold and no spills [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to clean 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 1st May 2019 I was lucky enough to test the product For a review. Cup is easy to use and very easy to keep clean. My 10 month old cant quite figure out how to use it yet - I think he prefers the spouts. However this beaker didn’t leak once despite him throwing and whacking it everywhere. Overall a good product. I wouldn’t be disappointed if I purchased this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 360 cup 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 1st May 2019 A great cup for little ones of all ages especially if they like to spill drinks everywhere. A great training cup too and easy to transition to a proper cup. May be a little pricey for some but I wouldn't say there is a real age range for it as my 5 year old has tried it too and finds it easy to use. Comes in some great colours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great idea 3 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 29th April 2019 We ordered this cup for my 12month old son. We've had similar cups from other brands for his older sister so was looking forward to trying this one. He picked up how to use the cup with the non spill valve very quickly and easily. However either due to the sensitivity of the edge, because its too fast a flow for him that he hasn't quite got used to it or he's just messy we find we need a very absorbent bib on when being used. Great for teaching little ones how to use a proper style cup and sip. The open/close function of the lid was very appealing and on 2 occasions he's managed to undo it and take the lid off emptying the contents everywhere. There are also 2 small holes on the silicone that allowed the contents to spill easily. As with other 360 cups, we've found they're spill proof from the resealable edge when turned upside down. Knock it off a table or highchair and they spill. This cup doesn't come with a lid to go over the silicone which would be useful as we found we couldn't put it in the bag when out and about due to the slightest pressure causing leaks. Otherwise a great idea, but we now use ours only at home/grandparents house and under extremely close supervision. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Doesn't really work. 2 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 27th April 2019 The Tommy Tippee easiflow 360 cup works by using a concave flexible lid (i.e. it curves inwards) to provide a water-tight seal that can be broken with your lips by pushing against the lid. With the seal broken, the liquid flows, and the child can drink. All very simple in theory. However, in practice, we parents could not get it to work. The first sip was drawn easily enough, but thereafter each subsequent sip became a struggle. It appeared that the seal was so good, a vacuum was forming inside the cup preventing us from sucking any more out with any degree of ease - and if we couldn't do it, there was no way our infant was going to be able to. The lid does have vents cut in it to alleviate this issue. In theory they should allow air to be drawn in and the drink to flow, but whether it was perhaps because the cup was new, or the material a little too stiff, it didn't work for us. It's a great design and idea, but in practice we just couldn't get it to work for it to be useful and added to our baby bag. For now, we'll just have to resort to the drinking cups with manual spouts. There is also a secondary concern as to how well the cup will fare in a bag, with other assorted items. All it takes is for anything to push on any edge of the lip to allow the liquid to spill out, unlike a cup with a folding spout that would be difficult to unfold accidentally. However, we didn't manage to test this as, for reasons already mentioned, it didn't make it as far as our baby bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]