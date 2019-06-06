By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee 360 Handled Cup 6M+

4.5(16)Write a review
Tommee Tippee 360 Handled Cup 6M+
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Lip Activated Cup
  • The spill-free cup made for toddlers. Help little ones learn grown up drinking skills of tipping and sipping without making a mess. Works just like any open cup, but stops spills in their tracks.
  • Thanks to the clever spill-proof lip-activated valve, toddlers can drink from anywhere around the rim. Tested against the global top sellers, it's the easiest 360° cup to use. Help them build their drinking skills, without spills and endless cleaning up.
  • The easiest 360° cup to use ever
  • Tested against the global top sellers, the Easiflow 360° is the easiest 360° cup to use. Easiest for little ones to drink from and easiest for parents to clean.
  • Spill-free
  • Shake it up. Jump around! The Easiflow 360° cup is spill-proof, even when turned upside down. Put it to the test and enjoy spill-free sipping.
  • Easy clean
  • There are only two parts to clean, the cup and the clever 1-piece spill-proof valve. No tricky parts to fit together and no hiding places for dirt and germs. Wash with warm soapy water.
  • At home or on the go
  • Keep your little one happy and hydrated all day long. No need to worry about spills in your bag or on your car seat. The travel lid offers extra protection when you're on the go.
  • Make mealtimes fun
  • Choose from a range of colourful designs and cartoon-style characters to encourage your little one to have fun drinking from an open cup. The designs and colours make it easy for toddlers to pick out their special cup at family mealtimes.
  • Dentist recommended
  • Dentists recommend training children to drink from a cup as soon as possible to prevent tooth decay associated with prolonged sucking. It supports their oral development too by encouraging them to use mouth muscles that help with talking.
  • BPA free
  • For your safety and peace of mind all Tommee Tippee cups and bottles are naturally BPA free.
  • 50 years expertise
  • Complies with EN 14350
  • Materials listing: polypropylene, PBT and silicone
  • The easiest 360° cup to use ever
  • No spills - all round mess free
  • Drink from anywhere around the edge
  • One-piece easy-clean valve, no fiddly or small parts to fit
  • No spout design supports oral development and big-kid drinking skills
  • Handy travel cap keeps things clean and dry on the go
  • Available in two sizes: 200ml (XXoz) with handles and 250ml (xxoz) tumbler

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Important instructions included inside this pack.
  • Please read and retain for future reference.
  • Take care - lock the red valve to avoid spills.

Name and address

  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website:
  • tommeetippee.com
  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

6 Months

16 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent cup

5 stars

It’s excellent product! It’s very easy to get used to it,very easy cleaning. Very comfortable to handle with small hand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect No Spill Solution

5 stars

This is the perfect no spill solution whilst teaching and encouraging your child to drink from a cup. Our son found it simple to grab hold of and after a few times worked out how to drink from it, yes he likes to throw it around and we were very impressed that it didn’t spill a drop. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product

4 stars

My son loves drinking out of this cup but I've noticed sometimes it's leaks wich is a bit of a pain. It's very easy to use and to clean. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No spills.

5 stars

My son took a few days to figure it out but now he has cracked it, it’s Great. He is happily drinking from a ‘big boys’ cup and no cleaning up any spillages for me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great little cup

5 stars

My son is 8 months and we are doing blw so this cup is great to let him take drinks himself. Easy to hold and no spills [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to clean

4 stars

I was lucky enough to test the product For a review. Cup is easy to use and very easy to keep clean. My 10 month old cant quite figure out how to use it yet - I think he prefers the spouts. However this beaker didn’t leak once despite him throwing and whacking it everywhere. Overall a good product. I wouldn’t be disappointed if I purchased this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 360 cup

4 stars

A great cup for little ones of all ages especially if they like to spill drinks everywhere. A great training cup too and easy to transition to a proper cup. May be a little pricey for some but I wouldn't say there is a real age range for it as my 5 year old has tried it too and finds it easy to use. Comes in some great colours [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great idea

3 stars

We ordered this cup for my 12month old son. We've had similar cups from other brands for his older sister so was looking forward to trying this one. He picked up how to use the cup with the non spill valve very quickly and easily. However either due to the sensitivity of the edge, because its too fast a flow for him that he hasn't quite got used to it or he's just messy we find we need a very absorbent bib on when being used. Great for teaching little ones how to use a proper style cup and sip. The open/close function of the lid was very appealing and on 2 occasions he's managed to undo it and take the lid off emptying the contents everywhere. There are also 2 small holes on the silicone that allowed the contents to spill easily. As with other 360 cups, we've found they're spill proof from the resealable edge when turned upside down. Knock it off a table or highchair and they spill. This cup doesn't come with a lid to go over the silicone which would be useful as we found we couldn't put it in the bag when out and about due to the slightest pressure causing leaks. Otherwise a great idea, but we now use ours only at home/grandparents house and under extremely close supervision. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Doesn't really work.

2 stars

The Tommy Tippee easiflow 360 cup works by using a concave flexible lid (i.e. it curves inwards) to provide a water-tight seal that can be broken with your lips by pushing against the lid. With the seal broken, the liquid flows, and the child can drink. All very simple in theory. However, in practice, we parents could not get it to work. The first sip was drawn easily enough, but thereafter each subsequent sip became a struggle. It appeared that the seal was so good, a vacuum was forming inside the cup preventing us from sucking any more out with any degree of ease - and if we couldn't do it, there was no way our infant was going to be able to. The lid does have vents cut in it to alleviate this issue. In theory they should allow air to be drawn in and the drink to flow, but whether it was perhaps because the cup was new, or the material a little too stiff, it didn't work for us. It's a great design and idea, but in practice we just couldn't get it to work for it to be useful and added to our baby bag. For now, we'll just have to resort to the drinking cups with manual spouts. There is also a secondary concern as to how well the cup will fare in a bag, with other assorted items. All it takes is for anything to push on any edge of the lip to allow the liquid to spill out, unlike a cup with a folding spout that would be difficult to unfold accidentally. However, we didn't manage to test this as, for reasons already mentioned, it didn't make it as far as our baby bag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best cup ever!

5 stars

I absolutely love this cup and so does my little boy! It's easy to use and clean plus no mess which is brilliant since he likes to throw things about I don't have to worry about water going everywhere. I would definitely recommend this cup. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

