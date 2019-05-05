By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee No Knock Cup 6M+

4(16)Write a review
Tommee Tippee No Knock Cup 6M+
£ 7.00
£7.00/each
  • Dentist recommended*
  • * Open cup drinking is generally recommended for infants.
  • Materials listing: polypropylene, TPE and silicone
  • Complies with EN 14350
  • The cup that won't knock over
  • BPA free
  • For mess-free mealtimes
  • CleverGrip™ base magic easy lift
  • Stops spills at mealtimes
  • Grips to dry, smooth tables, desks and trays
  • Grips, so won't knock over
  • Lifts up easy -like magic
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Powered by CleverGrip™ technology
  • 50 years expertise

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Important instructions included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.
  • Cleaning
  • Detachable base for thorough cleaning.
  • Care
  • Avoid excessive knocking it may cause breakage.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website:
  • tommeetippee.com
  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Balliol Business Park,
  • Newcastle upon Tyne,
  • NE12 8EW,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

6 Months

16 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Definitely no spills!

4 stars

We have been using this cup for a couple of weeks now and it definitely does what it promises. It easily stands up to my little one's excited bashing, however, she can struggle to pick it up sometimes. You do seem to need to try and pick it up it up in the right way otherwise it will continue to stick which can be quite a challenge for little hands! Overall, great product and will happily continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It works!

5 stars

This is great! I had a play before giving it to my 3 year old, and I couldn’t knock it over. My son has used it for a few days now and really likes it. I especially love that it works on any surface, including his placemat. A brilliant product with some great designs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great design

5 stars

I haven’t been able to try this cup out with my youngest yet as he’s only 4 months old, but my 4 year old however absolutely loves it. He is always spilling drinks at the table and since using the cup there has been no spills. We have a bright neon yellow/green one with fox heads on it. It sticks well on the surfaces we tried (kitchen bunker, wooden table, shelving unit) we haven’t been able to knock the cup over and it doesn’t stick when you pick the cup up. I tried it on my wooden window ledge however and it won’t stick to that. Not an issue though as we don’t normally put drinks onto the window ledge. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magic little cup

4 stars

I'm amazed with my purchase of the tommee tippee no knock cup. It does exactly as it says in the name, the suction cup on the base sticks it to hard surfaces like a high chair tray or table and if hit from the side it wont knock over. If your child wants to drink then they simply lift the cup straight up. Unfortunately it doesn't have a lid, there for if your child was to drop the cup it isn't quite mess proof, however it is an excellent way to transition from a sippy cup to a normal cup and will definitely save some of the spills and mess. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dont understand it

2 stars

It has like a suction cup on the bottom of it so its fine that it wont get knocked over but trying to pick it up again its difficult to get off the surface once stuck so you still manage to spill the liquid [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No knock cup

3 stars

Still think it needs a lid, she managed to get it off & spill the contents everywhere, would recommend for an older child though . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magical, but for older kids

3 stars

We have tried and tried, but unfortunately this product didn't work for us. The look is brilliant and the cup looks and feels of good quality. The "no knock" feature is magical. However, this is where my 11 month old had some issues. Cup doesn't lift up if you're taking it at an angle, it needs to be straight up. So she just gets super frustrated with it and attempts to rip it with force again and again until it comes off and then it just flies across the room, water all over. We will definitely keep it for when she's a bit older and try again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I’ve been wanting to get my hands on one of these cups for a while. It sticks well to any surface and my little boy can’t knock it over, he’s 9 months now so I’m trying to get him used to a cup with no lid or handles. It has a lovely bright design and gets a thumbs up from me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No knock cup small

5 stars

This cup is amazing for all ages. To be fair my 1 year old and 6 year old both had a go and both loved it. I would definitely recommend it to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

4 stars

My son is really fussy with cups and I've been trying to encourage him to use an open cup for a long time and have been faced with him point blank refusing. He loved the pattern on the cup and instantly asked me to put some water in it. He was keen to try drinking from it and loved trying to knock it over to no avail. The idea behind this cup is brilliant in a house with two small children there are often spills from open cups and I'm forever moping them up. I'm sure this cup will help to avoid accidental spillages and give my oldest more confidence to drink from an open cup without knocking it over. It doesn't avoid all spills though as my youngest 10 months was able to lift the cup and tip it out. Ideal for slightly older children prone to knocking cups over but still needs to be out of reach of littler ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

