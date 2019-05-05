Tommee Tippee No Knock Cup 6M+

Definitely no spills! 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 5th May 2019 We have been using this cup for a couple of weeks now and it definitely does what it promises. It easily stands up to my little one's excited bashing, however, she can struggle to pick it up sometimes. You do seem to need to try and pick it up it up in the right way otherwise it will continue to stick which can be quite a challenge for little hands! Overall, great product and will happily continue to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It works! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 5th May 2019 This is great! I had a play before giving it to my 3 year old, and I couldn’t knock it over. My son has used it for a few days now and really likes it. I especially love that it works on any surface, including his placemat. A brilliant product with some great designs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great design 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 1st May 2019 I haven’t been able to try this cup out with my youngest yet as he’s only 4 months old, but my 4 year old however absolutely loves it. He is always spilling drinks at the table and since using the cup there has been no spills. We have a bright neon yellow/green one with fox heads on it. It sticks well on the surfaces we tried (kitchen bunker, wooden table, shelving unit) we haven’t been able to knock the cup over and it doesn’t stick when you pick the cup up. I tried it on my wooden window ledge however and it won’t stick to that. Not an issue though as we don’t normally put drinks onto the window ledge. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magic little cup 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 30th April 2019 I'm amazed with my purchase of the tommee tippee no knock cup. It does exactly as it says in the name, the suction cup on the base sticks it to hard surfaces like a high chair tray or table and if hit from the side it wont knock over. If your child wants to drink then they simply lift the cup straight up. Unfortunately it doesn't have a lid, there for if your child was to drop the cup it isn't quite mess proof, however it is an excellent way to transition from a sippy cup to a normal cup and will definitely save some of the spills and mess. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dont understand it 2 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 24th April 2019 It has like a suction cup on the bottom of it so its fine that it wont get knocked over but trying to pick it up again its difficult to get off the surface once stuck so you still manage to spill the liquid [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No knock cup 3 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 22nd April 2019 Still think it needs a lid, she managed to get it off & spill the contents everywhere, would recommend for an older child though . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Magical, but for older kids 3 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 21st April 2019 We have tried and tried, but unfortunately this product didn't work for us. The look is brilliant and the cup looks and feels of good quality. The "no knock" feature is magical. However, this is where my 11 month old had some issues. Cup doesn't lift up if you're taking it at an angle, it needs to be straight up. So she just gets super frustrated with it and attempts to rip it with force again and again until it comes off and then it just flies across the room, water all over. We will definitely keep it for when she's a bit older and try again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 16th April 2019 I’ve been wanting to get my hands on one of these cups for a while. It sticks well to any surface and my little boy can’t knock it over, he’s 9 months now so I’m trying to get him used to a cup with no lid or handles. It has a lovely bright design and gets a thumbs up from me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No knock cup small 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 This cup is amazing for all ages. To be fair my 1 year old and 6 year old both had a go and both loved it. I would definitely recommend it to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]