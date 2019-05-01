Tommee Tippee Breast-Like 6-18 Month Soother 2 Pack

Great 3 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 1st May 2019 I received these dummies the other day and tried them out with my son he has taken to them straight away and they are just like the time tippee bottles teats which is great rather than transitioning from different teats I would recommend these to other parents great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great dummies 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 16th April 2019 My baby will only take to these dummies. Only thing I will find that will settle her. Only thing I will say is they are a little heavy and she has dropped it out her mouth a few times and I have had to go back and put it back in. would be better if they come in a more girly colour like pink and yellow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy soother 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 I actually received 0 to 6 month one not 6 to 18 month one. My newborn is only 17 days old, but our old kid (who’s now 4) relied on dummy throughout of his first 2 years so we thought we’d better be prepared for our new comer as well, plus we are planning to try bottle feeding by instead of 100% breastfeeding , so no to confuse between teat and nipple is important. We’re glad that the Closer to nature soother fulfilled our needs, we only use it when our baby can’t let go of mummy’s breast but I’m getting more and more tired, the soother acted a great role to let both mummy and baby have some of their own time. The only downside of it is that the soother cannot be attached to baby’s clothes, so when it falls off we have to sterilize it before it can be used again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Can’t wait to give them a go 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 15th April 2019 I have these ready in preparation for my daughter at 6 months. I have heard so many good things about these soothers. Without even using them I can see that they are going to be a lot easier to clean, so are more hygienic for our little ones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Too thick at the bottom 2 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 12th April 2019 Overall I can understand that thenipple likelart is more shaped as a nipple, however the plastic part at the bottom is too thick and when our baby boy tried to suck on it, ot resulted in too much saliva. I don’t think it make the transition easier. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good soother 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 11th April 2019 At first my little one (she is 1) was slightly surprised by the unusual round shape of the dummy but she quickly got used to it & uses it now daily [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic dummy 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 10th April 2019 My little ones breastfed and refuses any pacifier we gave her, this one she can keep in her mouth longer and chews away on it, just to get her to suck so she can keep it in her mouth without demanding we put it back in for her! Would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bit satisfied 4 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 10th April 2019 I got this few days ago....my baby is 9 months..very cranky nowadays because of teething..this dummy is proving as a great soother specially when he is crying alot..he sometimes bites it to soothe his gums..the onl y thing which he is not used to of it is the round shape(he is on breasfeeding completely)..he is not getting into that practice as this shape makes no grip .i know it resembles breast still not helping much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So handy! 5 stars Review from tommeetippeeuk.com 9th April 2019 With breastfeeding I always felt like my baby was constantly latching onto me for comfort aswell as feeding but now with this product it has helped with comfort for my baby and gives me a break between feeds to get other things done or just have a little me time. Best thing I could of ever used! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]