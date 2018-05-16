By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twistd Mediterranean Tomato & Herb Super Grain 250G

Twistd Mediterranean Tomato & Herb Super Grain 250G
£ 1.99
£7.96/kg
Each serving (125g as sold) contains
  • Energy761kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.3g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.39g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (As Sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Mediterranean style mix of Black Turtle Beans, Haricot Beans, Pearl Barley, Spelt and Bulgur Wheat with Tomato & Herb.
  • Our Manifesto
  • We're fans of big flavour from all over the world. And when we find something we love, we give it our own twist. Like this super grains recipe, inspired by glorious Mediterranean sunshine.
  • Why not try with...
  • Grilled chicken breast with a little fresh basil, and roasted vegetables?
  • Made from natural ingredients
  • Fill your world with flavour
  • With buckwheat, spelt & bulgur wheat
  • Source of protein and fibre
  • Low fat
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 250g
  • Source of protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Black Turtle Beans (10%), Haricot Beans (10%), Tomatoes (8%), Pearl Barley (8%), Pearled Spelt (8%), Red Pepper, Buckwheat (6%), Bulgur Wheat (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Puree, Dehydrated Tomato, Thickener (Guar Gum), Salt, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Dried Basil, Dried Oregano

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This pack provided 2 servings

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • UK,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • UK,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL.
  • www.symingtons.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values (As Sold) Per 100g (As Sold) Per Portion (125g)% of RIReference Intake Value
Energy - (kJ)609kJ761kJ98400kJ
Energy - (kcal)145kcal181kcal92000kcal
Total Fat 2.7g3.4g570g
Saturates 0.2g0.3g120g
Carbohydrate 23g29g11260g
Sugars 1.1g1.4g290g
Fibre 5.2g6.5g2230g
Protein 4.8g6.0g1250g
Salt 0.31g0.39g66g
This pack provided 2 servings----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

