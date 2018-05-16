Twistd Mediterranean Tomato & Herb Super Grain 250G

- Energy761kJ 181kcal9%
Product Description
- Mediterranean style mix of Black Turtle Beans, Haricot Beans, Pearl Barley, Spelt and Bulgur Wheat with Tomato & Herb.
- Our Manifesto
- We're fans of big flavour from all over the world. And when we find something we love, we give it our own twist. Like this super grains recipe, inspired by glorious Mediterranean sunshine.
- Why not try with...
- Grilled chicken breast with a little fresh basil, and roasted vegetables?
- Made from natural ingredients
- Fill your world with flavour
- With buckwheat, spelt & bulgur wheat
- Source of protein and fibre
- Low fat
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 250g
- Source of protein
- Source of fibre
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, Black Turtle Beans (10%), Haricot Beans (10%), Tomatoes (8%), Pearl Barley (8%), Pearled Spelt (8%), Red Pepper, Buckwheat (6%), Bulgur Wheat (3%), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Puree, Dehydrated Tomato, Thickener (Guar Gum), Salt, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Dried Basil, Dried Oregano
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened consume immediately.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack provided 2 servings
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd,
- UK,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL.
Return to
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Portion (125g)
|% of RI
|Reference Intake Value
|Energy - (kJ)
|609kJ
|761kJ
|9
|8400kJ
|Energy - (kcal)
|145kcal
|181kcal
|9
|2000kcal
|Total Fat
|2.7g
|3.4g
|5
|70g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|1
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|29g
|11
|260g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.4g
|2
|90g
|Fibre
|5.2g
|6.5g
|22
|30g
|Protein
|4.8g
|6.0g
|12
|50g
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.39g
|6
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
