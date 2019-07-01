By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Greek Style Blueberry Yogurt 150G

Alpro Greek Style Blueberry Yogurt 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g
Each 150 g serving contains:
  • Energy519 kJ 123 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars11.7g
    13%
  • Salt0.47g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346 kJ / 82 kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented soya product with blueberry and added calcium and vitamins.
  • Alpro Greek Style Strawberry Raspberry is perfect to enjoy as a pick me up any time during your day. A delicious thick and silky smooth texture layered on top of tasty strawberries and raspberries while packed with plant protein is sure to keep you going throughout the day! The perfect high protein yogurt.
  • High in protein
  • Naturally low in fat
  • Plant-based alternative to Greek style yogurt
  • 100% plant-based
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Proterra certified - sustainability non-GMO
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 150g
Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (12.6%)), Blueberry (7.5%) (Fruit (4.5%), Juice from Concentrate (3%)), Sugar, Blackcurrant (2.5%), Stabilisers (Pectins, Guar Gum), Corn Starch, Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Hibiscus Extract, Carrot Extract, Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 346 kJ / 82 kcal
Fat 2.7 g
of which Saturates 0.5 g
Carbohydrate 8.6 g
of which Sugars 7.8 g
Fibre 1.7 g
Protein 4.7 g
Salt 0.31 g
D 0.60 µg (12%)*
B120.30 µg (12%)*
Calcium 96 mg (12%)*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Would be perfect without sugar.

3 stars

These yogurts are very nice, but spoiled by the high sugar content. They are too sweet, even though I do like sweets. It would be a perfect yogurt if there was no sugar added at all.

