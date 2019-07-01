Alpro Greek Style Blueberry Yogurt 150G

Would be perfect without sugar.
These yogurts are very nice, but spoiled by the high sugar content. They are too sweet, even though I do like sweets. It would be a perfect yogurt if there was no sugar added at all.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 346 kJ / 82 kcal
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (12.6%)), Blueberry (7.5%) (Fruit (4.5%), Juice from Concentrate (3%)), Sugar, Blackcurrant (2.5%), Stabilisers (Pectins, Guar Gum), Corn Starch, Calcium (Tri-Calciumcitrate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Hibiscus Extract, Carrot Extract, Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.
Made in the EU
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|346 kJ / 82 kcal
|Fat
|2.7 g
|of which Saturates
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6 g
|of which Sugars
|7.8 g
|Fibre
|1.7 g
|Protein
|4.7 g
|Salt
|0.31 g
|D
|0.60 µg (12%)*
|B12
|0.30 µg (12%)*
|Calcium
|96 mg (12%)*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
