Galaxy Darker Milk Chocolate 110G

Ewwww
Pretty bad! It’s not even dark at all so I don’t why they’re calling it that, and it has a weird smoky taste to it which someone else here said tasted like blue cheese which I can confirm. Super disappointing. I wasn’t a super massive fan of galaxy to begin with however their normal milk chocolate is nice enough especially their cookie crumble bar so I don’t know what happened here. It tastes like burnt plastic basically.
Worst chocolate i have ever had.
This was actually incredibly tasty chocolate.
This was actually incredibly tasty chocolate. I usually find dark chocolate too bitter but this is the perfect balance
Happy medium
Personally I liked it, I'm not a fan of full on dark chocolate but wanted something with a better chocolate hit. This darker milk is the happy medium, it took a second for my tastebuds to get used to but oh it is great.
Horrible
Such an odd taste; a bit like blue cheese. Would not buy again.
Marmite ?
My wife and step daughter took one chunk and declared, yuk, aftertaste ! I had a piece and liked it. MMMM so what's going on, 2 out of 3 didn't like it. Maybe its like Marmite some like it others don't. Bit of a gamble tho if you don't like it.