Galaxy Darker Milk Chocolate 110G

3(6)Write a review
£ 1.50
£1.37/100g
6 x = 22g
  • Energy498kJ 119kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2262kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate.
  • Perfect for sharing with friends and family- A 70/30 mix of dark and milk chocolate delivering a truly unique, smoother and more indulgent Galaxy chocolate experience
  • Choose a less ordinary pleasure, Choose silk.
  • Break, share, and unwind, perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 33% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Barley, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 22g

Name and address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 22g (%*)
Energy 2262kJ498kJ (6%)
-542kcal119kcal (6%)
Fat 32g7.1g (10%)
of which saturates 20g4.4g (22%)
Carbohydrate 55g12g (5%)
of which sugars 54g12g (13%)
Protein 6.1g1.3g (3%)
Salt 0.32g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Ewwww

2 stars

Pretty bad! It’s not even dark at all so I don’t why they’re calling it that, and it has a weird smoky taste to it which someone else here said tasted like blue cheese which I can confirm. Super disappointing. I wasn’t a super massive fan of galaxy to begin with however their normal milk chocolate is nice enough especially their cookie crumble bar so I don’t know what happened here. It tastes like burnt plastic basically.

Worst chocolate i have ever had.

1 stars

Worst chocolate i have ever had.

This was actually incredibly tasty chocolate. I us

5 stars

This was actually incredibly tasty chocolate. I usually find dark chocolate too bitter but this is the perfect balance

Happy medium

5 stars

Personally I liked it, I'm not a fan of full on dark chocolate but wanted something with a better chocolate hit. This darker milk is the happy medium, it took a second for my tastebuds to get used to but oh it is great.

Horrible

1 stars

Such an odd taste; a bit like blue cheese. Would not buy again.

Marmite ?

3 stars

My wife and step daughter took one chunk and declared, yuk, aftertaste ! I had a piece and liked it. MMMM so what's going on, 2 out of 3 didn't like it. Maybe its like Marmite some like it others don't. Bit of a gamble tho if you don't like it.

