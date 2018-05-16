By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Three Tigers Thai Sriracha Prawn Crackers 60G

Three Tigers Thai Sriracha Prawn Crackers 60G
£ 1.50
£2.50/100g
1 portion (20g) contains
  • Energy444kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.50g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2218kJ

Product Description

  • Thai Sriracha Flavour Prawn Crackers
  • Premium authentic Asian snacks
  • A taste of Thailand
  • Made with tapioca starch
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (7%), Thai Sriracha Flavouring (7%) (Salt, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Spice (Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Paprika), Spirit Vinegar Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Rice Flour, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Sugar, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 portions of 20g

Name and address

  • RBL,
  • The Pump House,
  • 16 Queens Avenue,
  • Christchurch,
  • Dorset,
  • BH23 1BZ.

Return to

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g contains1 portion (20g) contains%RI*RI* for an Average Adult
Energy2218kJ444kJ8400kJ
-531kcal106kcal5%2000kcal
Fat30.4g6.1g9%70g
of which saturates2.1g0.4g2%20g
Carbohydrate61.9g12.4g
of which sugars8.4g1.7g2%90g
Fibre1.4g0.3g
Protein1.8g0.4g
Salt2.50g0.50g8%6g
Pack contains 3 portions of 20g----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

