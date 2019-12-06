By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitby Seafoods Whitebait 400G

5(3)Write a review
Whitby Seafoods Whitebait 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Per 100g oven-cooked whitebait
  • Energy1033kJ 248kcal
    12%
  • Fat14.4g
    21%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.8g
    <1%
  • Salt0.57g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Whole whitebait in a crisp, golden crumb.
  • We have carefully prepared these responsibly sourced whole whitebait in a crisp, golden crumb. Season with a squeeze of lemon and pop alongside of dollop of tartare sauce to bring a sense of nostalgia to you at home.
  • Whitebait
  • We responsibly source all sorts of seafood from the best locations around the world and bring them back to Whitby, where we make them even more delicious.
  • Founded back in 1985, Whitby Seafoods is an independent Yorkshire family business based in Whitby, a fishing town on the North East coast of England.
  • We pride ourselves on doing things honesty and properly, staying true to our family values, to provide top-notch tasty creations to seafood - lovers every day.
  • Source of protein
  • Responsibly sourced whole whitebait in a crisp, golden crumb
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Whitebait (Fish) (60%), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Yeast, Dextrose, Salt), Batter (Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamine, Niacin], Wheat Starch, Salt, Colour: E160c), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Molluscs and Crustaceans

Storage

Keep in the freezer and polish off by the best before date. Once defrosted, please don't refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Always cook from frozen. The instructions below are just a guide; do make sure our whitebait is piping hot throughout before serving. Once cooled, please don't reheat.

Deep Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place the whitebait into hot oil (180°C). Cook from frozen for 3 mins, until crisp and golden. Drain on kitchen paper before serving. Scoff before someone Else does.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 220°C/ 200°C fan/gas mark 7. Remove all packaging and place the whitebait on a preheated baking tray in the centre of the oven.
Bake for 12 mins, turning halfway through cooking, until crisp and golden. Tuck in.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • This product will contain small bones.

Name and address

  • Whitby Seafoods Ltd,
  • Fairfield Way,
  • Whitby,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • Y022 4PU.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g oven-cooked whitebait)
Energy 1033kJ/248kcal
Fat 14.4g
of which saturates 1.8g
Carbohydrate 16.0g
of which sugars 0.8g
Fibre 2.9g
Protein 12.2g
Salt 0.57g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)-

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

good quality and taste great

5 stars

Excellent value and taste

5 stars

Good quality and taste. Can be fried or cooked in the oven. Excellent value.

Pub treat at home: perfect!

5 stars

Scrumptious. Tasted fishy. Crunchy coating. Easy to cook. Lovely school night dinner with salad, tartare sauce and a whole meal pitta.

