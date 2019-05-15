Tesco 6 Cheese & Bacon Rolls 360G

Tasty!
These were a pleasant change from sausage rolls. I was a bit concerned that they may have been salty but this was NOT the case. I will definitely be buying again.
Yuuck!!!!!
Absolutely disgusting
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1258kJ / 301kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Palm Oil, Potato, Water, Onion, Pork (7%), Smoked Dry Cure Bacon (6%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Dried Skimmed Milk, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 15
180°/Fan 160°/Gas 4 15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 18
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
6 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1258kJ / 301kcal
|755kJ / 181kcal
|Fat
|17.8g
|10.7g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|25.4g
|15.2g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.0g
|Protein
|9.1g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
