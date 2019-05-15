By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Cheese & Bacon Rolls 360G

3(2)
Tesco 6 Cheese & Bacon Rolls 360G
£ 1.85
£0.51/100g

Offer

One sausage roll
  • Energy755kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat10.7g
    15%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1258kJ / 301kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat with bacon and Cheddar wrapped in puff pastry.
  • SMOKED BACON Seasoned pork sausage meat, bacon and mature Cheddar in puff pastry
  • SMOKED BACON Seasoned pork sausage meat, bacon and mature Cheddar in puff pastry
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Palm Oil, Potato, Water, Onion, Pork (7%), Smoked Dry Cure Bacon (6%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Potato Starch, White Pepper, Dried Skimmed Milk, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 15
180°/Fan 160°/Gas 4 15 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 18
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1258kJ / 301kcal755kJ / 181kcal
Fat17.8g10.7g
Saturates8.6g5.1g
Carbohydrate25.4g15.2g
Sugars1.8g1.1g
Fibre1.7g1.0g
Protein9.1g5.5g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Tasty!

5 stars

These were a pleasant change from sausage rolls. I was a bit concerned that they may have been salty but this was NOT the case. I will definitely be buying again.

Yuuck!!!!!

1 stars

Absolutely disgusting

