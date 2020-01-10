Pot Noodle King Bbq Pulled Pork 114G

Very tasty, ideal snack 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th January 2020 I'm a chicken pot noodle kind of gal and rarely change my choice but when I saw this flavour I thought ohh that sounds nice and I wasnt disappointed,it had a nice strong taste without being over powering. Being a king pot noodle you got a bit more for your money and it definitely makes a substantial snack [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing flavour 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd January 2020 I bought this noodle pot last week and it’s the perfect dinner when feeling lazy at home or when you don’t have much time at work. It’s so tasty and the amount of noodles that come in the pot is much larger than what other brands normally put on them. It also comes with a sauce sachet that gives even that extra amount of flavour to the food. If you like pulled pork, they are really worthy to try. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bbq noodle 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th December 2019 Thats my first time of trying bbq taste noodles. I was really surprised of the taste. It tasted like real bbq pork rather than having the smell only as many of similar profucts. Its fulfilling pot that can be taken everywhere you go as university, work or just have a nice warm small dinner in the evening. I would highle recommend this to people who love to have a quick meal and doesnt want to spend long time cooking for good taste, especially when it is so easy to carry with you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot noodle 4 stars Review from unilever.com 27th December 2019 Pot noodle is great for a snack , fast and easy to prepare and a good size ,even the smaller sizes . I didnt particularly like this flavour much but thats probly becouse i like to stick to what i know and am quite fussy ,but i would 100% reccomend pot noodle they have a great variety and there great if your in a rush [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th December 2019 I bought this on a whim as I hadn't seen this flavour before and I'm so glad I did, it's amazing!! Super tasty and my favourite of all previous flavours. Love it! If you haven't already... go and try it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the taste 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th December 2019 I really love the taste of this pot noodle and the size is also bigger than normal pot noodle size. It is very easy to prepare and perfect for easy meal in any time of the day and of course as a quick snack too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th December 2019 A good, tasty, filling lunch for the office, tastes really BBQ saucy. Makes for a convenient and quick meal anywhere you have access to a kettle and is very easy to prepare. Would definitely have this one again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok 3 stars Review from unilever.com 24th December 2019 I expected this pot noodle to have more flavour , I love pulled pork, dont get me wrong it is very nice and very filling and excellent for a quick easy meal but it was lacking something it needed abit more flavour to it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th December 2019 This was really tasty, I normally go for the curry one so it was nice to try something different, it was really juicy and the texture was also really nice, I enjoyed this alot and I will definetly try this one again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]