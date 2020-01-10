By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pot Noodle King Bbq Pulled Pork 114G

4.5(34)Write a review
image 1 of Pot Noodle King Bbq Pulled Pork 114G
£ 1.40
£12.29/kg

Product Description

  • Noodles in a Pulled Pork flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of BBQ sauce
  • Go the whole hog. Conquer the day. Don't wait for pigs to fly. Pull out all the stops.
  • Our BBQ Pulled Pork sweet and spicy noodles won the hearts, minds and stomachs of the nation since launching just a few years ago. You asked, we listened. The BBQ Pulled Pork noodles flavour you know and love is now available in King size for when you want more than just snacks. So you can have a whole meal, in minutes, with just a few stirs and a bit of boiling water. Tasty Pulled Pork flavour noodles and a little sachet of BBQ sauce.
  • First, rip off the lid. Whip out the sachet. Add boiling water to fill level. Leave alone for 2 minutes. Next, stir the noodles. Then leave alone for another 2 minutes. Third, stir again! Then find the sachet, add the contents of it for that extra flavour! Lastly, grab a fork and dive in. (Make sure you eat it whilst hot of course. Do not reheat).
  • Take charge and bring home the bacon with our new King size BBQ Pulled Pork Pot Noodle. It's easy to make and takes only 4 minutes. So, even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it.
  • Find out how YOU can make it and more at www.potnoodle.com
  • BBQ Pulled Pork is one of your favourite Pot Noodle flavours, now available in King sizes
  • A quick, filling and tasty meal - spend less time cooking and more time chasing your dreams
  • Just add boiling water and give it a stir, your instant noodles will be ready to eat in just 4 minutes
  • Tasty instant noodle meal with none of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
  • BBQ Pulled Pork instant meal suitable for vegetarians
  • Fancy something different from Noodles? Try our fantastic Pot Pasta range!
  • Pack size: 114g

Information

Ingredients

Noodle mix (96%): Dried noodles (63%) [WHEAT flour (contains calcium carbonate, iron, niacin, thiamin), palm oil, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonates)], maltodextrin, potato starch, sugar, tomato powder† (2.6%), red pepper† (1.5%), flavour enhancers (monosodium glutamate, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate), palm fat, yeast extract, salt, garlic powder† (0.4%), spices (pepper, ginger, coriander, cumin), flavourings, onion powder†, potassium chloride, caramel syrup, onion juice concentrate†, smoke flavouring, sunflower oil. †From sustainable agriculture May contain egg, soya, milk, celery and mustard. Ingredients (as sold): Noodle mix (96%): Dried noodles (63%) [WHEAT flour (contains calcium carbonate, iron, niacin, thiamin), palm oil, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonates)], maltodextrin, potato starch, sugar, tomato powder† (2.6%), red pepper† (1.5%), flavour enhancers (monosodium glutamate, disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate), palm fat, yeast extract, salt, garlic powder† (0.4%), spices (pepper, ginger, coriander, cumin), flavourings, onion powder†, potassium chloride, caramel syrup, onion juice concentrate†, smoke flavouring, sunflower oil. †From sustainable agriculture May contain egg, soya, milk, celery and mustard. Sauce sachet (4%): BBQ sauce [water, sugar, spirit vinegar, tomato paste† (16%), molasses, modified corn starch, spices, smoke flavouring, salt]. . Sauce sachet (4%): BBQ sauce [water, sugar, spirit vinegar, tomato paste† (16%), molasses, modified corn starch, spices, smoke flavouring, salt].

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (hint: try the cupboard)

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Peel back lid halfway, remove sachet, pour boiling water to fill line, re-cover pot with lid and leave for 2 mins 2. Stir in sachet contents, leave for another 2 mins while you check out @POTNOODLE 3. Seize your opportunity! Strike while the pot’s hot! Do not reheat!

Number of uses

Pot makes up to 385g after preparation with water = 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

114g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)585 kJ747 kJ2254 kJ27%
Energy (kcal)138 kcal450 kcal532 kcal0%
Fat (g)5.4 g<0.5 g21 g30%
of which saturates (g)2.7 g<0.1 g10 g50%
Carbohydrate (g)19 g63 g74 g28%
of which sugars (g)2.8 g8.9 g11 g12%
Fibre (g)0.7 g2.4 g2.8 g0%
Protein (g)2.8 g9.1 g11 g22%
Salt (g)0.59 g1.9 g2.3 g38%
1 portion = 385 g. (Pack contains 1 portions)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

34 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty, ideal snack

5 stars

I'm a chicken pot noodle kind of gal and rarely change my choice but when I saw this flavour I thought ohh that sounds nice and I wasnt disappointed,it had a nice strong taste without being over powering. Being a king pot noodle you got a bit more for your money and it definitely makes a substantial snack [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing flavour

5 stars

I bought this noodle pot last week and it’s the perfect dinner when feeling lazy at home or when you don’t have much time at work. It’s so tasty and the amount of noodles that come in the pot is much larger than what other brands normally put on them. It also comes with a sauce sachet that gives even that extra amount of flavour to the food. If you like pulled pork, they are really worthy to try. Highly recommended. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bbq noodle

4 stars

Thats my first time of trying bbq taste noodles. I was really surprised of the taste. It tasted like real bbq pork rather than having the smell only as many of similar profucts. Its fulfilling pot that can be taken everywhere you go as university, work or just have a nice warm small dinner in the evening. I would highle recommend this to people who love to have a quick meal and doesnt want to spend long time cooking for good taste, especially when it is so easy to carry with you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pot noodle

4 stars

Pot noodle is great for a snack , fast and easy to prepare and a good size ,even the smaller sizes . I didnt particularly like this flavour much but thats probly becouse i like to stick to what i know and am quite fussy ,but i would 100% reccomend pot noodle they have a great variety and there great if your in a rush [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste!

5 stars

I bought this on a whim as I hadn't seen this flavour before and I'm so glad I did, it's amazing!! Super tasty and my favourite of all previous flavours. Love it! If you haven't already... go and try it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the taste

5 stars

I really love the taste of this pot noodle and the size is also bigger than normal pot noodle size. It is very easy to prepare and perfect for easy meal in any time of the day and of course as a quick snack too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

A good, tasty, filling lunch for the office, tastes really BBQ saucy. Makes for a convenient and quick meal anywhere you have access to a kettle and is very easy to prepare. Would definitely have this one again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok

3 stars

I expected this pot noodle to have more flavour , I love pulled pork, dont get me wrong it is very nice and very filling and excellent for a quick easy meal but it was lacking something it needed abit more flavour to it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

This was really tasty, I normally go for the curry one so it was nice to try something different, it was really juicy and the texture was also really nice, I enjoyed this alot and I will definetly try this one again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tast

5 stars

I received this through the post and was happy it has a very lovely tast and is very saucy very good for people who may work in a office as it does not take that long all you need is a kittle and that's it would recommend this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Mug Shot Mighty Chicken Flamin' Firecracker 110G

£ 1.40
£12.73/kg

Mug Shot Spicy Madras Noodles 110G

£ 1.40
£12.73/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here