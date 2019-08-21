By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pot Noodle Jamaican Jerk Chicken 90G

4.5(26)Write a review
Pot Noodle Jamaican Jerk Chicken 90G
£ 1.00
£11.12/kg
Each pot contains
  • Energy1834 kJ 434 kcal
    22%
  • Fat18g
    26%
  • Saturates8.7g
    44%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt3.2g
    53%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 603kJ/143kcal

Product Description

  • Noodles in a Jamaican Jerk Flavour Sauce and a Little Sachet of Mango Sauce
  • Find out how You can make it and more at www.potnoode.com
  • #youcanmakeit
  • Find us on Instagram and Twitter
  • Spice up your ambitions. Spread your wings. Find your sizzle and let your soul soar. Satisfying the needs our of Noodlers has always been our number 1 priority. We know you love to experience new things. But, we also know how busy you are. That's where we come in. We're launching the new Pot Noodle Jamaican Jerk Chicken instant snack, so you can try a taste of the Caribbean with just 4 minutes, a few stirs and a bit of boiling water. Make your taste buds dance with our new, tasty Pot. Jerk Chicken spicy noodles and a little sachet of mango sauce. First, rip off the lid. Whip out the sachet. Add boiling water to fill level. Leave alone for 2 minutes. Next, stir the noodles. Then leave alone for another 2 minutes. Third, stir again! Then find the sachet, add the contents of it for that extra flavour! Lastly, grab a fork and dive in. (Make sure you eat it whilst hot of course! Do not reheat). So spice up your life with our new Jamaican Jerk Chicken Pot Noodle. It's easy to make and takes only 4 minutes. So, even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it.
  • Pot Noodle Jamaican Jerk Chicken is a brand-new flavour from your favourite Instant Noodle brand
  • A quick, filling and tasty noodle snack pot - spend less time cooking and more time chasing your dreams
  • Just add boiling water and give it a stir, and the snacks are ready to eat in just 4 minutes
  • Hungrier for more of our noodles? Try a King Pot!
  • Tasty instant noodle flavours with none of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
  • Pot Noodle Jamaican Jerk Chicken is suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Noodle Mix (96%): Dried Noodles (66%) [Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Firming Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate)], Maltodextrin, Wheat Flour, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Tomato Powder, Sugar, Paprika, Salt, Palm Fat, Potato Starch, Onion, Chilli Pepper (0.8%), Flavourings, Parsley, Pineapple Juice, Bell Pepper, Ginger, Turmeric, Allspice, Lemon Juice, Acid (CItric Acid), Sauce Sachet (4%): Mango Sauce [Mango Puree (88%) (Mango, Sugar, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid), Spices), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Chilli Pepper]

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (but don't let dust gather).Best Before End: See Date on Lid/Side

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Peel back lid halfway, remove sachet, pour boiling water to fill line, re-cover pot with lid & leave for 2 mins
  • 2. Stir in sachet contents, leave for another 2 mins while you check out @potnoodle
  • 3. Seize your opportunity! Strike while the pot's hot! Do not reheat!

Number of uses

Pot makes up to 304g after preparation with water = 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Quality
  • If it's perfect, get it down and go chase your dreams. If not, contact us with your pot code:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Or call (UK) Freephone 0800 032 3251, (IE) Callsave 1850 812030, Mon-Fri 8am-6pm.
  • Or email UKIcare@unilever.com

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas prepared per 100gas prepared per pot**%* per pot**
Energy 603kJ/143kcal1834kJ/434kcal22%
Fat 5.9g18g26%
of which saturates 2.9g8.7g44%
Carbohydrate 18g55g21%
of which sugars 2.1g6.2g7%
Fibre 1.0g3.0g
Protein 3.2g9.8g20%
Salt 1.0g3.2g53%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Pot makes up to 304g after preparation with water = 1 portion---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

26 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Quick and easy

5 stars

I love pot noddles as there quick and easy to make. It saves time when I’m at work or need a quick snack. Only 4 minutes and it’s ready to eat. This is one of the best pot noddles I have had! The flavour is amazing it’s just like jerk chicken. The noodles are spicy, but not too spicy that it’s not enjoyable to eat. I have bought this pot noodle loads of times and I’m still not bored of the flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly nice!

4 stars

I was expecting much from this with the flavouring of a pot noodle! I don’t think much of pot noodles, however this one was pretty tasty!! Definitely not expected but enjoyable, the Green Thai curry one was lovely too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmm. Tasty

5 stars

This Jerk Chicken Pot is really good. I had one in my lunch break and it was really good. The spicy flavour is not bad and the smell is amazing. Is like you re eating the actually jerk chicken. Good product and really tasty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty!!!!

5 stars

I loveeee pot noodles so much anyway so I was delighted to try this new flavour! I’ll definitely be buying it again that’s for sure! It’s quite spicy so won’t be to everyone’s taste but I love a bit of spice so I thoroughly enjoyed it! Lots of flavour and filled me up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

I really enjoyed this flavour Pot Noodle. The balance of heat was perfect as it was still enjoyable to eat. The flavour was exactly as I expected. I will continue to eat this product in the future as it was nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing flavour!

5 stars

I don’t usually stray away from the traditional chicken and mushroom flavour pot noodle but I must say this is probably my new favourite! The flavour is immense, you can actually taste the individual flavours unlike some brands that are bland. The packaging is standard like always the brand is affordable, which is also what I like about pot noodle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes delicious

5 stars

I've never tried this flavour before now and I'm so grateful I finally went through with trying it. It was so good the flavour was intense and in a really good way. You could really taste the chicken, it was really quick to do and it smelt amazing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice tasing

4 stars

I really love trying new flavours of my favourite foods, and was very excited to try this one. If you like something with a bit of kick, this is for you. Will definitely be buying again for lunches at work. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average

3 stars

I receive this product and think it’s got an average taste. I find it quite spicy and therefore can’t really taste any other flavours. I love the texture of noodles but you have to ensure you’ve cooked enough to make sure they are soft. Would buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

Always been a fan of Pot Noodles and this didn’t disappoint! I was worried it was going to be too spicy but it was just right. The mango chutney sachet added a nice flavour too. It was very tasty and had s very natural flavour. I would definitely buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Pot Noodle Chicken Korma 90G

£ 1.00
£1.12/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here