Pot Noodle Jamaican Jerk Chicken 90G

Quick and easy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st August 2019 I love pot noddles as there quick and easy to make. It saves time when I’m at work or need a quick snack. Only 4 minutes and it’s ready to eat. This is one of the best pot noddles I have had! The flavour is amazing it’s just like jerk chicken. The noodles are spicy, but not too spicy that it’s not enjoyable to eat. I have bought this pot noodle loads of times and I’m still not bored of the flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly nice! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th August 2019 I was expecting much from this with the flavouring of a pot noodle! I don’t think much of pot noodles, however this one was pretty tasty!! Definitely not expected but enjoyable, the Green Thai curry one was lovely too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmm. Tasty 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th August 2019 This Jerk Chicken Pot is really good. I had one in my lunch break and it was really good. The spicy flavour is not bad and the smell is amazing. Is like you re eating the actually jerk chicken. Good product and really tasty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty!!!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2019 I loveeee pot noodles so much anyway so I was delighted to try this new flavour! I’ll definitely be buying it again that’s for sure! It’s quite spicy so won’t be to everyone’s taste but I love a bit of spice so I thoroughly enjoyed it! Lots of flavour and filled me up. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2019 I really enjoyed this flavour Pot Noodle. The balance of heat was perfect as it was still enjoyable to eat. The flavour was exactly as I expected. I will continue to eat this product in the future as it was nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing flavour! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th August 2019 I don’t usually stray away from the traditional chicken and mushroom flavour pot noodle but I must say this is probably my new favourite! The flavour is immense, you can actually taste the individual flavours unlike some brands that are bland. The packaging is standard like always the brand is affordable, which is also what I like about pot noodle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes delicious 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th August 2019 I've never tried this flavour before now and I'm so grateful I finally went through with trying it. It was so good the flavour was intense and in a really good way. You could really taste the chicken, it was really quick to do and it smelt amazing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really nice tasing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd August 2019 I really love trying new flavours of my favourite foods, and was very excited to try this one. If you like something with a bit of kick, this is for you. Will definitely be buying again for lunches at work. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average 3 stars Review from unilever.com 1st August 2019 I receive this product and think it’s got an average taste. I find it quite spicy and therefore can’t really taste any other flavours. I love the texture of noodles but you have to ensure you’ve cooked enough to make sure they are soft. Would buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]