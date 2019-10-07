By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mug Shot On The Go Tomato Red Pepper & Herb 68G

2(1)Write a review
Mug Shot On The Go Tomato Red Pepper & Herb 68G
£ 0.95
£13.98/kg
Per pot:
  • Energy1008kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars10.3g
    11%
  • Salt1.61g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 376kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Dried pasta spirals in tomato, red pepper and herb sauce.
  • Buon appetito!
  • Dip in some ciabatta mamma mia!
  • Why not sprinkle with some freshly grated parmesan?
  • ...saucy Italian flavours
  • Scrummy pasta spirals in a tomato, red pepper and herb sauce
  • Magnifico
  • A source of protein
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Less than 240 calories
  • Less than 1% fat
  • No artificial colour or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 68G
  • A source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Dried Pasta ([Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato Powder (11%), Potato Starch, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dried Glucose Syrup, Red Pepper Powder (2.6%), Palm Oil, Salt, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk, Barley, Celery), Dried Red Pepper (1.3%), Onion Powder, Dried Basil, Colour (Paprika Extract), Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Dried Parsley, Ground Black Pepper, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fortified Wheatflour [Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin]

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before end: See base of pot.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Make-Up Instructions
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • 1 Remove the lid. Add boiling water to the fill line.
  • 2 Stir thoroughly and allow to stand for 5 minutes.
  • 3 Top up if a thinner sauce is required. Stir thoroughly again.

Number of uses

This represents one serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Warning: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details.

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.mugshot.co.uk

Net Contents

68g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) per 100g(as consumed) per pot
Energy 376kJ / 89kcal1008kJ / 238kcal
Fat 0.9g2.4g
of which saturates 0.4g0.9g
Carbohydrate 16.7g44.9g
of which sugars 3.9g10.3g
Fibre 1.1g3.0g
Protein 2.9g7.8g
Salt 0.60g1.61g
Once boiling water has been added to this pot it weighs 268g (approx.)--
This represents one serving--
All values below relate to the product when made up with water (i.e. per 100g is a portion of the 268g serving)--

Warning: When prepared as per instructions the pot and contents will be hot. See preparation guidelines for details.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Good if you like crunchy pasta!

2 stars

Shame, nice flavour but pasta never softened even after 20 minutes.

