Tesco Mushroom Pate 100G

Tesco Mushroom Pate 100G
£ 1.40
£1.40/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy332kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 664kJ / 160kcal

Product Description

  • A medium coarse oven roasted mushroom pâté with full fat soft cheese.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Mushrooms (24%) [White Mushroom, Rapeseed Oil], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Single Cream (Milk), White Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Tapioca Starch, Porcini Mushroom Stock [Mushroom Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Salt, Rehydrated Potato, Porcini Mushroom, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder], Garlic Purée, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Thyme, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (50g)
Energy664kJ / 160kcal332kJ / 80kcal
Fat13.0g6.5g
Saturates5.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate7.5g3.8g
Sugars3.0g1.5g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein3.0g1.5g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Please sort out the packaging

3 stars

tastes fine but impossible to open the seal without having to cut it - same on all your own brand pate

Ugh.

1 stars

Thick glutinous grey mushroom.... stuff. Not at all like pate and not at all spreadable. Nasty.

