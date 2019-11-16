Tesco Mushroom Pate 100G

Please sort out the packaging
tastes fine but impossible to open the seal without having to cut it - same on all your own brand pate
Ugh.
Thick glutinous grey mushroom.... stuff. Not at all like pate and not at all spreadable. Nasty.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 664kJ / 160kcal
INGREDIENTS: Roasted Mushrooms (24%) [White Mushroom, Rapeseed Oil], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Water, Single Cream (Milk), White Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg, Tapioca Starch, Porcini Mushroom Stock [Mushroom Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Salt, Rehydrated Potato, Porcini Mushroom, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder], Garlic Purée, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Thyme, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Nutmeg.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 2 servings
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (50g)
|Energy
|664kJ / 160kcal
|332kJ / 80kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|3.8g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.0g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Average of 2 stars
