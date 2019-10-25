Tesco Free From Garlic & Coriander Naans 2 Pack

Pleasantly surprised
Wasnt sure as they feel dry and heavy but once they have been warmed up they are lovely and light.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1192kJ / 283kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Tapioca Starch (18%), Rice Flour (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Psyllium Husk Powder, Yeast, Sugar, Buckwheat Flour, Salt, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Black Onion Seed, Garlic, Palm Oil, Pea Protein, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dextrose, Herbs (Parsley, Coriander, Chive), Fermented Maize Starch, Garlic Extract, Colour (Lutein), Yeast Extract, Onion Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once opened, best used within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
For best results heat in the oven.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Grill
Instructions: Sprinkle naan with water.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 4-5 minutes.
Turn once.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-7 mins
Sprinkle naan with water.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 6-7 minutes.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 4 servings
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
2 x Naan Breads
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 a naan (50g)
|Energy
|1192kJ / 283kcal
|596kJ / 142kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|50.0g
|25.0g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|5.6g
|2.8g
|Protein
|2.7g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
