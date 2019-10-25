Tesco Free From Garlic & Coriander Naans 2 Pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.

For best results heat in the oven.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Grill

Instructions: Sprinkle naan with water.

Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 4-5 minutes.

Turn once.



Oven cook

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-7 mins

Sprinkle naan with water.

Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 6-7 minutes.



