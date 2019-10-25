By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Garlic & Coriander Naans 2 Pack

Tesco Free From Garlic & Coriander Naans 2 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.90/each
1/2 a naan
  • Energy596kJ 142kcal
    7%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1192kJ / 283kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Gluten free garlic naan breads made with tapioca starch and rice flour and topped with dried coriander.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Wheat, milk, egg & gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Tapioca Starch (18%), Rice Flour (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Bamboo Fibre, Psyllium Husk Powder, Yeast, Sugar, Buckwheat Flour, Salt, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Black Onion Seed, Garlic, Palm Oil, Pea Protein, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dextrose, Herbs (Parsley, Coriander, Chive), Fermented Maize Starch, Garlic Extract, Colour (Lutein), Yeast Extract, Onion Extract.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten, Egg or Egg derivatives,

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once opened, best used within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
For best results heat in the oven.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: Sprinkle naan with water.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 4-5 minutes.
Turn once.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 6-7 mins
Sprinkle naan with water.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 6-7 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
Net Contents

2 x Naan Breads

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 a naan (50g)
Energy1192kJ / 283kcal596kJ / 142kcal
Fat6.8g3.4g
Saturates0.9g0.5g
Carbohydrate50.0g25.0g
Sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre5.6g2.8g
Protein2.7g1.4g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Pleasantly surprised

4 stars

Wasnt sure as they feel dry and heavy but once they have been warmed up they are lovely and light.

