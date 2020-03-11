By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Men Sensitive Lotion Daily Skin & Stubble 125Ml
  • NIVEA MEN Sensitive Daily Skin & Stubble Lotion. Enriched with chamomile and almond oil this lotion instantly relieves from the 5 signs of skin irritation: Burning, redness, dryness, tightness, itchiness. Fast absorbing and non-greasy.
  • Instant relief from the 5 signs of skin irritation: burning, redness, dryness, tightness, itchiness
  • Instantly relieves stubble itchiness
  • Perfect as an after shave, face moisturiser and stubble softener
  • Fast absorbing and non-greasy
  • 0% alcohol (no Ethylalcohol)
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Distarch Phosphate, Methylpropanediol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Triceteareth-4 Phosphate, Carbomer, Maltodextrin, Sodium Hydroxide, BHT, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Coumarin, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply liberally on face and stubble. For every day: shaving and non-shaving days.

Warnings

  • Avoid the eye area.

Recycling info

Bottle. Aluminium Lid. Aluminium

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Safety information

Avoid the eye area.

Using Product Information

Allergy Warning

I bought this for my son who has sensitive skin. He's used the nivea after shave balm with no problem, but this product caused an instant horrific allergic reaction with swollen, inflamed and blistered skin. Not a good product at all. Should be investigated for the allergen it clearly contains.

great product

Was bought for my husband by our daughter and he absolutely loves it goes on easy smells lovely and does what it says

Softer stubble with Nivea

This a great product, helped with my dry skin and made me look fresher and my skin and stubble felt softer. Most importantly my wife approved, so thanks Nivea for the brownie points. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Men Skin Stubble Solution

The quantity and quality of the product shines through. The liquid/cream easily absorbs into the skin and smells very pleasent and refreshing. It does soothe my irritated skin when I shave. All in all, I would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product

Had never tried this product before, and have found it great if you want to keep some stubble for 1 day but needed to shave after, as the lotion left the stubble easier to shave. Would definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product, does exactly as it says!

After using it for a few days now, even though I do not shave, I enjoy putting this on. it gives a nice refreshing smell. the irritation of my stubble seems to be less and my stubble feels softer to the touch. I look forward to seeing how this copes when my beard grows longer, as this is when it usually itches like mad. I feel confident that the NIVEA Men Skin Stubble will give me more comfort at this time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea skin care.

When applied daily it made my skin feel smoother and less irritable however if I forgot to apply it either in the morning or after the shower then my skin was quite dry, drier than before I started to test the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes shaving a joy.

I have sensitive skin and my stubble is not very course, but I find it really painful to shave with just a day or two of stubble, so I usually leave shaving for three or four days. For my test, I had a clean clean shave and then started to use the Nivea Men Skin Stubble cream day and night. After two days, I had a shave with a brand of razor that usually hurts the most, to give it a good test. My shave was really smooth, with no pain caused by my stubble catching on the blades, and no blood. So, to double check, I stopped using the cream and shaved again after two days. This time the pain and catching came back. I now use the cream morning and night and will continue to do so. The only reason I have not given five stars is due to the fragrance, which needs a little refining as it has a slight chemical smell. I would definitely recommend this to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Be prepared to be surprised!

Thought the lotion was a bit light and watery when I opened the container and poured some onto my hand, but I couldn't have been more wrong; it takes to the skin really well and absorbs quickly. I used it on days where I had taken clippers over my stubble and days when I hadn't touched it and had the same results. Leaves a good feeling on the face and I had no irritation at all after using it. Lotion has a good, clean smell to it also. I will definitely continue to use this sample and will buy the product in the future once it has finished. Really good idea for anyone who likes to go with the stubble look to give it a try, a great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great once applied

A little runny and the cab isn’t ideal but once applied it’s very smooth and keeps sensitivity to a minimum [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

