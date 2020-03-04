Blue Dragon Spicy Firecracker Stir Fry Sauce 120G

Spicy kick
I was looking for a sauce with a bit of a spicy kick and this certainly provides it, it's just as spicy as my local Thai takeaway's 'Drunken Noodle', my favourite Blue Dragon stir fry sauce so far.
Hot hot hot
This really is hot, it can be reduced a bit depending on how much veg and meat is in the pan but it's a really good chilli sauce if you like a punch, shall be buying some more.
Phew!!
This sauce certainly lived up to its name of “Firecracker” - I like spicy food but this was a little too hot for me!