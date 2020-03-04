By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Spicy Firecracker Stir Fry Sauce 120G

4.5(3)Write a review
Blue Dragon Spicy Firecracker Stir Fry Sauce 120G
£ 0.70
£0.58/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A hot stir fry sauce with chilli, ginger and sesame oil.
  • At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Stir fry discovery
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Red Chilli Paste (5%) [Red Chilli Peppers, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Ginger Purée (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Toasted Sesame Oil (1.5%), Chilli Flakes (1.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Light Soy Sauce [Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Roasted Wheat, Sugar, Alcohol], Ginger Powder (1%), Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeling inspired?
  • We like to scatter sesame seeds on top to serve.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 606kJ/144kcal
Fat 3.1g
of which saturates 0.5g
Carbohydrate 29g
of which sugars 21g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 1.4g

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Spicy kick

5 stars

I was looking for a sauce with a bit of a spicy kick and this certainly provides it, it's just as spicy as my local Thai takeaway's 'Drunken Noodle', my favourite Blue Dragon stir fry sauce so far.

Hot hot hot

5 stars

This really is hot, it can be reduced a bit depending on how much veg and meat is in the pan but it's a really good chilli sauce if you like a punch, shall be buying some more.

Phew!!

3 stars

This sauce certainly lived up to its name of “Firecracker” - I like spicy food but this was a little too hot for me!

