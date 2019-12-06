By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pampers Premium Protection Essential Pack Size 2 52 Nappies

4.5(391)Write a review
image 1 of Pampers Premium Protection Essential Pack Size 2 52 Nappies
£ 7.00
£0.14/each
  • Wrap your baby in Pampers Premium Protection, Pampers' softest comfort and unbeatable skin protection, approved by the British Skin Foundation. This nappy provides feather-like softness, and is now lined with Heart Quilts to feel even softer against baby’s skin while pulling away wetness and mess. It also has a Wetness Indicator to tell you when your baby might need a change. Finally, Pampers make sure your baby’s delicate belly is protected with its Navel Friendly Cut. Use with Pampers wipes. Packaging may vary.
  • Pampers Premium Protection is the only newborn nappy approved by the British Skin Foundation
  • Lined with Heart Quilts to feel even softer against baby’s skin, while pulling away wetness and mess
  • Selected feathery soft materials for Pampers’ gentlest touch on baby’s skin (does not contain feathers)
  • Wetness Indicator tells you when your baby might need a change
  • Nappies with Air Channels for breathable dryness and up to 12 hours of dryness
  • Navel-Friendly shape designed for newborns (available in size 0, 1, 2)
  • Want to know more about the components Pampers uses? Visit pampers.co.uk, pampers.ie

Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Excellent!

5 stars

Great nappies, these are my go to brand great fit and the best nappies for leaks.

Wonderful

5 stars

I love how reliable Pampers are, they don’t leak and my daughters skin feels dry even when she’s got a full nappy. I’ve tried numerous other brands but none of them come close

Excellent!

5 stars

Best brand of nappies in the market! Since i found that out, thats the only one i buy for my babies :-)

Average!

2 stars

I've bough this when my baby was born but unfortunate does not work for hem and think they abit expensive for what they are [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

Great to use and fun with the pictures and the nappy pans are good to [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

7 Years on from having my first child & didn't even think twice about what products to use again on my new baby absolute love pampers products both the nappies and wipes super soft, fab quality. 100% reccomend to any new mums to be :)

Fully recommend

5 stars

I’ve always used pampers when my children were new borns and they work wonders I did my research and choose pampers from how many good reviews they have had they have never let me down

Excellent!

5 stars

We love our pampers premium protection nappies. I always stock up when they are on offer as they are the best overnight protection we have found for my son. I will definitely be using these again for my second son who is due in December [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good!

3 stars

U can go the whole night without changing the nappy and it wont leak . But what i found is that the smell comes through really quick

Great!

4 stars

love this product for my newborn baby boy and also used it for my daughter

