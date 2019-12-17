By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Cod & Chorizo Croquettes 288G

Birds Eye Cod & Chorizo Croquettes 288G
Per 2 croquettes (96g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy752kJ 179kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.50g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Cod, pollock and chorizo croquettes with red pepper and smoked paprika, coated in a cracked black pepper breadcrumb, lightly fried.
  • For a sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • My Chunky Cod & Chorizo Croquettes are made from 100% wild caught fish with a Mediterranean twist using Chorizo and Smoky Paprika wrapped in a crispy cracked black pepper crumb.
  • No artificial colours or flavours for the Captain's table. Simply made, simply delicious.
  • Source of protein
  • Pack size: 288g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Black Pepper Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Black Pepper, Salt, Rice Flour, Colouring (Paprika Extract)), Alaska Pollock (Fish) (18%), Cod (Fish) (11%), Water, Red Pepper, Chorizo (6%) (Pork, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Paprika, Dextrose, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Garlic, Milk Protein, Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidants (Sodium Erythorbate, Rosemary Extract), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Black Pepper, Oregano), Dried Potato, Potato, Smoked Paprika

Allergy Information

  • May contain Crustaceans and Molluscs

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Pre-heat the oven 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6, 20-25 mins
Place on a baking tray with baking parchment in the middle of the oven. Turn over halfway through cooking. Cook until crisp and golden.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Net Contents

288g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 2 Croquettes (96g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ788kJ752kJ
- kcal188kcal179kcal
Fat 6.6g6.3g
- of which Saturates 1.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate 21g20g
- of which Sugars 3.2g3.1g
Fibre 2.1g2.0g
Protein 10g9.6g
Salt 0.53g0.50g

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Good flavour

4 stars

Like these.. Good flavour.. Not sure worth the price tag I bought on offer.. Won't buy at full price 6 is not a lot for the money.. Alot better than the prawn... Wheres the prawn ones

