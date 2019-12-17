Birds Eye Cod & Chorizo Croquettes 288G

Good flavour
Like these.. Good flavour.. Not sure worth the price tag I bought on offer.. Won't buy at full price 6 is not a lot for the money.. Alot better than the prawn... Wheres the prawn ones
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Black Pepper Coating (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Black Pepper, Salt, Rice Flour, Colouring (Paprika Extract)), Alaska Pollock (Fish) (18%), Cod (Fish) (11%), Water, Red Pepper, Chorizo (6%) (Pork, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Paprika, Dextrose, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Garlic, Milk Protein, Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidants (Sodium Erythorbate, Rosemary Extract), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Black Pepper, Oregano), Dried Potato, Potato, Smoked Paprika
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Pre-heat the oven 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6, 20-25 mins
Place on a baking tray with baking parchment in the middle of the oven. Turn over halfway through cooking. Cook until crisp and golden.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
This pack contains 3 portions
288g ℮
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 2 Croquettes (96g) Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|788kJ
|752kJ
|- kcal
|188kcal
|179kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|6.3g
|- of which Saturates
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|20g
|- of which Sugars
|3.2g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.0g
|Protein
|10g
|9.6g
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.50g
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019