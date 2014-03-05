Centrum Multigummies Immunity 30'S

Product Description
- Food supplements with vitamins & minerals with sugar & sweeteners.
- To learn how Centrum MultiGummies Immunity Support can help you feel your best, visit www.centrum.co.uk
- Centrum MultiGummies Immunity Support are a deliciously fruity way to help you suport your immune function.
- Available in Orange flavour, made with natural colours & flavourings.
- Centrum MultiGummies Immunity support provides you with a balanced formulation of vitamins & minerals and with no need for food and water, you can enjoy them whenever and wherever you want.
- World's no.1 multivitamin†
- †Based on worldwide sales of the Centrum range
- Take without food or water!
- Contains Vitamins A, C, D & Zinc scientifically proven to help maintain normal immune function
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, L-ascorbic Acid, Water, Maltodextrin, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Zinc Sulphate, Acid: E330, Natural Orange Flavouring, Colouring Food (Concentrate of Paprika and Carrot), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Rapeseed), Sweetener: E960, Retinyl Acetate, Glazing Agents: E903, E901, Cholecalciferol
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and not above 25 °C
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use:
- Two gummies per day. May be taken without food or water.
Warnings
- Do not exceed the daily recommended dose. This product should not replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not use if the foil on the bottle is broken. Always replace the lid after use.
- Store out of reach of young children. If taking other supplements, please read the table as they may contain the same ingredients. If you are pregnant or breast feeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.
Name and address
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd.,
- Walton Oaks,
- Surrey,
- KT20 7NS,
- UK.
- Pfizer Healthcare Ireland,
Return to
- www.centrum.co.uk
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
- www.centrum.ie
Net Contents
30 x Chewable Gummie
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|For adults 2 gummies contain
|% EU-NRV† per 2 gummies
|Vitamin A (RE)
|660µg
|82%
|Vitamin D
|10µg
|200%
|Vitamin E (α-TE)
|10mg
|83%
|Vitamin C
|120mg
|150%
|Zinc
|5.6mg
|56%
|† Nutrient Reference Value
Safety information
Do not exceed the daily recommended dose. This product should not replace a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Do not use if the foil on the bottle is broken. Always replace the lid after use. Store out of reach of young children. If taking other supplements, please read the table as they may contain the same ingredients. If you are pregnant or breast feeding, consult your doctor before taking this product.
