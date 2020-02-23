By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brita Marella Cool Jug Blue 2.4L

4(82)Write a review
Brita Marella Cool Jug Blue 2.4L
£ 16.00
£16.00/each

Product Description

  • Marella Water Filter Jug Blue
  • Slim and compact fridge door fitting design
  • Electronic 'memo' cartridge exchange indicator
  • 1.1L filtered capacity
  • The Marella jug comes in a wide variety of colours including limited edition designs and also a choice in size to help match your kitchen style.
  • Featuring new MAXTRA+ filter with MicroFlow technology, impurities from tap water are reduced to leave great-tasting water for drinking, brewing tea and coffee and preparing meals. The Marella jug is a cost-efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to transporting and storing plastic bottled water at home.
  • New MAXTRA+ with 25% finer mesh for better reduction of coarse particles
  • New Micro Carbon Pearls reduce chlorine and organic impurities which affect taste and odour of food and drink
  • Ion Exchange Pearls reduce limescale, enhancing flavour and aroma of tea and coffee
  • Protects kettles and coffee machines from limescale build-up and damage and permanently absorbs metals such as lead and copper
  • Slim, fridge door fitting design with 1.4L filtered water capacity, 2.4L total capacity and dishwasher safe (except lid)
  • Flip top lid for easy refilling
  • Electronic 'memo' reminder notifies you when to replace filter cartridge
  • Includes MAXTRA+ filter cartridge which lasts approximately one month and is 100% recyclable
  • 30 day money back guarantee and free replacement parts service

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • For optimum filtration performance exchange MAXTRA+ cartridges every 150 litres or every month

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • BRITA Water Filter Systems Ltd.,
  • BRITA House,
  • 9 Granville Way,
  • Bicester,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX26 4JT,

Return to

Net Contents

1 x Water Filter

82 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointment

2 stars

This is a replacement to an earlier Brita filter jug. Am very disappointed as the jug "dribbles" when pouring. Nowhere near as efficient as the previous Brita.

Adequate for the price

4 stars

My filter jug and cartridges have been donated to a charity as I now use a different brand

Good product

4 stars

I have had Brita filters for years and my only complaint is the fact that filter elements don't last enough. Having to change it every month is rather expensive.

Drips water a when filling a glass or kettle

2 stars

This drips when filling a glass or kettle or saucepan or whenever used.

Disappointing experience

2 stars

I'm usually transferring the filtered water from my Marella jug into recyclable glass bottles in order for my family to be able to carry it around the house and use it in different rooms. After only a couple of hours spent in the glass bottle, the water develops a particular smell which is really putting my child off drinking it. I was also unable to find out how to recycle the cartridges, so I'm just tossing them away together with the rest of the plastic recycling waste. The tea prepared with filtered water has a distinctively different taste, which unfortunately I find less tasty than the one brewed with tap water. I'm disappointed with the product. My high expectations, built because of the clever marketing, have not been met by the actual quality of the whole experience.

Perfect for what we wanted. Agree with others on

5 stars

Perfect for what we wanted. Agree with others on here that the cartridge that came with the jug only lasted a week, new cartridges last the full month, although I also agree with others on here that if you have a lot of limescale (and we have a LOT) it won't last more than 3 weeks without scale appearing, but if you can put up with a little bit of scale towards the end it will be fine. In regard to water collecting in the handle (which I saw on another review on here) I think they must have solved that problem by putting a little drain at the bottom of it, as I have overfilled ours and its gone into the handle and straight out the bottom, so no worries. In regard to water collecting under the filter, as far as I can see it is meant to do that but if you keep a constant flow of water going through it there's no problem. We use our filtered water for drinks, cooking, taking out in bottles and filling up humidifiers etc. and this little jug is just fine. It does dribble a bit when pouring, but I find if you get a nice sharp action to cutting off the flow of water it's not too bad.

FAB

5 stars

Me, mum & auntie all have a Brita now & all of us are very happy.

Simple & easily useful

5 stars

Glad we finally bought one to have better tasting water & to help reduce our lime scale problem.

So delighted with my water jug

5 stars

I bought my water filter jug a couple of weeks ago and l am thrilled with the quality of the filtered water. What a difference to the tap water!! I wish l had done it years ago

A little disappointed

3 stars

I've had my jug for about 3 months now and I'm disappointed by the manufacturing quality. The lid doesn't fit snugly. The refill mini lid constantly sticks when you press to lift it and again when you try to close it. I'm always afraid it will snap. The lid over the pouring spout doesn't always move when you pour. So instead of filling my kettle, I end up with a waterfall flowing over & down the kitchen cupboard.

1-10 of 82 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

