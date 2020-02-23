Brita Marella Cool Jug Blue 2.4L

Disappointment 2 stars Review from brita.co.uk 23rd February 2020 This is a replacement to an earlier Brita filter jug. Am very disappointed as the jug "dribbles" when pouring. Nowhere near as efficient as the previous Brita.

Adequate for the price 4 stars Review from brita.co.uk 21st February 2020 My filter jug and cartridges have been donated to a charity as I now use a different brand

Good product 4 stars Review from brita.co.uk 21st February 2020 I have had Brita filters for years and my only complaint is the fact that filter elements don't last enough. Having to change it every month is rather expensive.

Drips water a when filling a glass or kettle 2 stars Review from brita.co.uk 21st February 2020 This drips when filling a glass or kettle or saucepan or whenever used.

Disappointing experience 2 stars Review from brita.co.uk 21st February 2020 I'm usually transferring the filtered water from my Marella jug into recyclable glass bottles in order for my family to be able to carry it around the house and use it in different rooms. After only a couple of hours spent in the glass bottle, the water develops a particular smell which is really putting my child off drinking it. I was also unable to find out how to recycle the cartridges, so I'm just tossing them away together with the rest of the plastic recycling waste. The tea prepared with filtered water has a distinctively different taste, which unfortunately I find less tasty than the one brewed with tap water. I'm disappointed with the product. My high expectations, built because of the clever marketing, have not been met by the actual quality of the whole experience.

Perfect for what we wanted. Agree with others on 5 stars A Tesco Customer4th February 2020 Perfect for what we wanted. Agree with others on here that the cartridge that came with the jug only lasted a week, new cartridges last the full month, although I also agree with others on here that if you have a lot of limescale (and we have a LOT) it won't last more than 3 weeks without scale appearing, but if you can put up with a little bit of scale towards the end it will be fine. In regard to water collecting in the handle (which I saw on another review on here) I think they must have solved that problem by putting a little drain at the bottom of it, as I have overfilled ours and its gone into the handle and straight out the bottom, so no worries. In regard to water collecting under the filter, as far as I can see it is meant to do that but if you keep a constant flow of water going through it there's no problem. We use our filtered water for drinks, cooking, taking out in bottles and filling up humidifiers etc. and this little jug is just fine. It does dribble a bit when pouring, but I find if you get a nice sharp action to cutting off the flow of water it's not too bad. Report

FAB 5 stars Review from brita.co.uk 19th July 2019 Me, mum & auntie all have a Brita now & all of us are very happy.

Simple & easily useful 5 stars Review from brita.co.uk 19th July 2019 Glad we finally bought one to have better tasting water & to help reduce our lime scale problem.

So delighted with my water jug 5 stars Review from brita.co.uk 18th July 2019 I bought my water filter jug a couple of weeks ago and l am thrilled with the quality of the filtered water. What a difference to the tap water!! I wish l had done it years ago