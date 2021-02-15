Science Museum Small Mechanic Set Assortment

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

A complete scientific kit to discover all the secrets of four-wheeled off-road vehicles. Featuring 2 dynamic models of a dune buggy and quad to build, children can discover the way transmission mechanisms work. Contains more than 130 interchangeable components including: complete differential, gears, rims, tyres, panels, bars and pins. In addition to the assembly instructions, a sheet with lots of interesting scientific facts about off-road vehicles and the mechanics of internal combustion engines.

A truly complete scientific kit to discover the secrets of these powerful two and four-wheeled vehicles. 2 dynamic models can be built: a dragster and a roadster, and transmission mechanisms can also be checked. Contains more than 130 interchangeable components including: gearbox, gears, rims, tyres, elastics, bars, brushes, sheaves and pins. In addition to the assembly instructions, a sheet with lots of scientific information on aerodynamics and the mechanics of internal combustion engines.

