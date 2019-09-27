Simple Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes 20'S

Great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th September 2019 I am super happy with these face wipes. They remove make up easily from and leave my skin feeling clean and fresh. I also really like that these are biodegradable but it would be great if the packaging was also better for the environment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft 3 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2019 My skin can be quite sensitive but I had no problems with these wipes. They felt great on my skin and I love that they are biodegradable. I do prefer wipes over all so will definitely purchase this item again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice wipes! Soft texture. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd September 2019 Very nice soft wipes. Took off my make up easily but did need to rub it a bit. Useful for a quick fix. Took them on holiday and used them in the heat. Very good for a freshen up! No fragrance which is great cos I hate smells ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for sensitive skin! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th September 2019 A I have quite sensitive skin, I love simple products and this product doesn't fail to impress. Really gentle on your skin and also great at removing a days make-up. Doesnt leave any horrible feeling residue on your skin - just leaves your face feeling cleansed and soothed. The fact they are biodegradable is an added bonus! Well done SIMPLE! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple kind to skin biodegradable wipes 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th September 2019 I love most of the simple range and this is no exception. This was great for my sensitive skin and took off all my make up and it wasn't drying at all. I love that it's fragrance free and my skin felt great after using it. I would recommend these and will buy them again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th September 2019 Suffer sensitive skin so was keen to try well no irritation to my skin skin felt cleansed hydrated and soft smelt good only thing I'd change is the wipes being a bit bigger but perfect if you have sensitive skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Wipes & Environmentally Friendly! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th September 2019 I usually don't use face wipes due to the environmental impact, so I was really excited when I found these! They work just as well as normal wipes, removing all of my make up. Each wipe is pretty big so I only need to use one to clean my face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A makeup wipe that doesn’t leave you feeling guilty 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th September 2019 I’ve used makeup wipes since I started wearing makeup and always used simple wipes! So using ones that are biodegradable is even better! The scent and product is pretty much the same as a normal simple wipe, the only difference being that the wipe is a bit more coarse on the more sensitive skin on my face. However this is a small compromise to make for the planet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th September 2019 I really like this brand, especially for sensitive skin, it took my makeup off brilliantly and my mascara, there fragrance free and my skin felt good after using I would buy these again and try there other products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]