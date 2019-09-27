By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simple Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes 20'S

4.5(30)Write a review
image 1 of Simple Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes 20'S
£ 1.50
£0.08/each
  • The Simple Face Wipes you know and love are now biodegradable. Kinder to the planet and yet merciless on makeup - our Simple Kind to Skin Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes act as a gentle cleanser and an effective makeup remover, even for waterproof mascara. They are made of soft renewable plant fibres and sustainable wood pulp, gentle cleansers, purified water and skin-loving ingredients such as Vitamin B5 and Vitamin E. Our face wipes do not dry out, irritate skin or leave a greasy residue, they're great to use as a makeup remover or part of your daily, day or night cleansing routine. Simple Face Wipes are unscented and contain no artificial perfumes and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin - perfect for sensitive skin. They are dermatologically tested and approved, not forgetting hypoallergenic too to care for all sensitive skin types. Your go-to makeup wipes are convenient, quick-to-use and make the perfect addition to any makeup bag, gym kit and bathroom to give a gentle cleanse or touch-up for naturally healthy-looking skin every day wherever you are. And what's more, our sensitive skin is left feeling thoroughly clean, fresh and instantly hydrated. For best results: cleanse day and night by gently wiping the Simple Kind to Skin Biodegradable Wipes over eyelids, face, neck and even lips to cleanse the skin. Mascara won't budge? Hold the wipe over stubborn areas for a few seconds before wiping. Stop your facial wipes drying out by remembering to reseal the pack. Throw used facial wipes in the bin; do not flush. The environment will be thankful for it.
  • Simple Kind to Skin Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes gently cleanse the skin of impurities, remove make-up, unclog pores all in the convenience of a facial wipe
  • Simple facial wipes leave no greasy residue whilst instantly refreshes and hydrates your face leaving skin feeling fresh and clean
  • Our Simple hypoallergenic facial wipes are unscented and contain no artificial perfumes or colours and no harsh chemicals that can upset your skin
  • Our new Simple facial wipes are kinder to the planet as they are made with sustainable wood pulp and plant fibres
  • Suitable for sensitive skin, our biodegradable makeup remover wipes are dermatologically tested and approved
  • Simple face cleanser and moisturizer is packed with triple purified water, gentle cleansers and multi-vitamins to lift impurities and make-up

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Benzoic Acid, Ceteareth-12, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Citrate, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Gently wipe over your face, holding the wipe over stubborn make-up for a few seconds before wiping. Remember to reseal the pack to prevent wipes from drying out. Throw used wipes in the bin, do not flush!

Warnings

  • External use only, avoid contact with eyes

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

20 ℮

Safety information

External use only, avoid contact with eyes

Great

5 stars

I am super happy with these face wipes. They remove make up easily from and leave my skin feeling clean and fresh. I also really like that these are biodegradable but it would be great if the packaging was also better for the environment. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft

3 stars

My skin can be quite sensitive but I had no problems with these wipes. They felt great on my skin and I love that they are biodegradable. I do prefer wipes over all so will definitely purchase this item again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice wipes! Soft texture.

5 stars

Very nice soft wipes. Took off my make up easily but did need to rub it a bit. Useful for a quick fix. Took them on holiday and used them in the heat. Very good for a freshen up! No fragrance which is great cos I hate smells ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect for sensitive skin!

4 stars

A I have quite sensitive skin, I love simple products and this product doesn't fail to impress. Really gentle on your skin and also great at removing a days make-up. Doesnt leave any horrible feeling residue on your skin - just leaves your face feeling cleansed and soothed. The fact they are biodegradable is an added bonus! Well done SIMPLE! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple kind to skin biodegradable wipes

4 stars

I love most of the simple range and this is no exception. This was great for my sensitive skin and took off all my make up and it wasn't drying at all. I love that it's fragrance free and my skin felt great after using it. I would recommend these and will buy them again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

4 stars

Suffer sensitive skin so was keen to try well no irritation to my skin skin felt cleansed hydrated and soft smelt good only thing I'd change is the wipes being a bit bigger but perfect if you have sensitive skin [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Wipes & Environmentally Friendly!

5 stars

I usually don't use face wipes due to the environmental impact, so I was really excited when I found these! They work just as well as normal wipes, removing all of my make up. Each wipe is pretty big so I only need to use one to clean my face. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A makeup wipe that doesn’t leave you feeling guilty

4 stars

I’ve used makeup wipes since I started wearing makeup and always used simple wipes! So using ones that are biodegradable is even better! The scent and product is pretty much the same as a normal simple wipe, the only difference being that the wipe is a bit more coarse on the more sensitive skin on my face. However this is a small compromise to make for the planet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

4 stars

I really like this brand, especially for sensitive skin, it took my makeup off brilliantly and my mascara, there fragrance free and my skin felt good after using I would buy these again and try there other products [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very refreshing

4 stars

These are a great little item for my bag I work long shifts and it gets quite warm I’ve found these to be very refreshing and cleanse my face perfectly. I’m not sure wether I’d recommend them for removing heavy makeup at the end of the night I used 7 wipes but they still hadn’t removed all of it. Otherwise great for everyday cleansing they smell lovely and I love that they are biodegradable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

