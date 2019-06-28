Lynx Dark Temptation Antiperspirant Deodorant Spray 250Ml

Great smell but protection does not last for long enough! 2 stars Review from unilever.com 28th June 2019 A fantastic smelling product but just didn't deliver the long lasting protection that i though it would. Found myself having to constantly re apply throughout the day. A shame as i absolutely love the smell! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best of the bunch 4 stars Review from unilever.com 27th June 2019 The best of the three lynx anti-perspirants that I've tried. Lasts well and has an unobtrusive scent. Large can lasts well and you don't need much so it's decent value. Even so, compared to another similar brand in a shop, I'm pretty sure I'll always opt for the best price. This didn't do enough to stand out amongst the crowd [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great and does the job 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th June 2019 I tried this item over the last month and rate it highly. I'm active when it comes to sport and travelling so put it through its paces in the gym and in Morocco's 40 degree heat. Smells great and does the job (for 24 rather than 48 hours mind you). [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very effective antiperspirant 4 stars Review from unilever.com 17th June 2019 Having grown up in the 90s I will forever associate lynx with pre-pubescent youths. The strong scents and lack of anti-perperant action made them less popular as I grew older. I was able to test out the new lynx anti-perperant after showering and without showering after particularly sweaty exercise sessions. In both cases it came through with flying colours. Unlike other deodorants I was fresh feeling and smelling hours after application. No longer will I unilaterally dismiss lynx products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A classic!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th May 2019 Can’t go wrong with it! It’s not too over powering and been a big fan of it since it came out a while back! Glad it is now in antiperspirant form as don’t really use body spray anymore. Big can too so still have plenty of use out of it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell of this spray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th April 2019 It took a while for Lynx to release an anti perspirant range however I am glad they did. Same standard smelling Lynx spray in a can that won't have your armpits smelling. Was weary at first as it feels light when it comes out of the can however it does the job. Dark temptation is the best, period [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Longest Lasting Deodrant! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th April 2019 Love this new size can of Lynx Deodrant which has lasted the longest amount of time of Deodrants I’ve used previously, it is my preferred Deodrant and has the classic dark temptation smell which I love! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not sure on this one. 3 stars Review from unilever.com 15th April 2019 I bought this 4 weeks ago and so far overall i would say it has been average. The pro's are it has lasted a long time and the size of the can is useful because i always find myself running out. The main con was that i wear white shirts to work and the deodorant has left yellow stains on my shirts (this has never in my life happened before) and it is down to this deodorant for sure, it couldn't be anything else. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]